JD & Usha Vance's Most Painfully Awkward Moments In 2025 (So Far)

Divorce rumors have plagued JD Vance and Usha Vance since the beginning of this tenure as the vice president of the United States. The couple have often seemed at odds, or just outright awkward while attempting to put on a united public front. There have been numerous cringe-worthy moments between the Vances, as they have seemingly struggled to balance their marriage with being under intense public scrutiny.

Even when the second couple have been able to get out and enjoy an evening together, there have been embarrassing moments. In June 2025, they went to the opening of "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center, and JD used the opportunity to bust out a killer joke. "About to see Les Miserables with POTUS at the Kennedy Center," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at the time. "Me to Usha: so what's this about? A barber who kills people?" he added. "Usha; [hysterical laughter]," JD wrote, while simultaneously taking liberties with his wife's response, and earning groans from commenters online.

All jokes aside, the Vances had frequently seemed mismatched even during more somber moments. Following a mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis in August 2025, JD and Usha visited the site to pay their respects. They looked dressed for separate occasions as the vice president sported a dark blue suit, while Usha opted for a black ensemble that included a long leather skirt. Later in September, their detachment was noticeable as the Vances hosted the Crown Prince of Jordan and his wife. A photo of the foursome together posted to X showed the Jordanian couple close together, as JD stood at a fair distance from his wife. These interactions were only slightly uncomfortable compared to some of the other painfully awkward moments JD and Usha had in 2025.