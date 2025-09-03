JD Vance & Wife Usha Reach New Level Of Weird With Awkward Mismatched Outfits
JD Vance and Usha Vance keep discovering new ways to show how disconnected they are as a married couple. A week after the tragic mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, the vice president and his wife visited the church on September 3 to pay respects to the victims and their families. What stood out on the somber occasion was what the second couple decided to wear. JD opted for a dark blue suit with a white dress shirt and a blue tie. Usha, meanwhile, went with an all-black outfit for the solemn visit. Even though the color selection was appropriate, her wardrobe choice seemed ill-suited. SLOTUS wore a tight-fitting black sweater with a high-waisted leather skirt that came down well past her calves. She completed the look with a pair of black heels.
The leather skirt seemed an odd choice to visit the church, but what made it doubly perplexing was how her wardrobe clashed with JD's. Clearly, the couple made zero attempt at coordinating. Photos of the pair leaning close to each other while looking at flowers placed outside the church only further highlighted how awkwardly mismatched they looked with the blue suit versus the black leather skirt.
The embarrassingly color-mismatched outfits were only the latest in a line of cringe moments for JD and Usha, including an awkward display of PDA at Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass in May. They at least wore color-coordinated black outfits at that event, but shared a kiss in the pews that looked absolutely forced. Over the following months, the misaligned moments piled up for the Vances.
JD Vance and Usha Vance seem completely out of sync
The second couple's lack of coordination was in full effect when they went on vacation in July. Usha Vance's legs were on display as she visited Nantucket with JD Vance, and it was clear SLOTUS didn't confer with her hubby before laying out her clothes. She was in full summer mode in a blue and white romper with short shorts that showed off her toned legs. Usha completed the look with sandals and a pair of dark sunglasses. Perhaps JD didn't check the weather forecast — or the couple's itinerary — as he chose to wear a white dress shirt, dark slacks, and dress shoes. A video of the couple making their way across a dock to a boat was shared on X, where people commented on how mismatched they were. "She's dressed like a teenager and he's dressed like he's going to a board meeting," one member of the Twitterati commented.
A month earlier, the Vances were out of sartorial sync once again when they attended a sporting event. In June, Usha displayed gloomy behavior with JD while attending a FIFA Club World Cup match in Cincinnati. The second lady wore a sleeveless black top with black slacks, while the VP didn't look very sporty in a baby blue dress shirt and a pair of navy blue pants. Perhaps feeling out of place at the sporting event, Usha displayed gloomy behavior; multiple photos captured her looking not only disinterested in the match, but downright despondent sitting beside JD in a luxury box.