JD And Usha Vance's Awkward PDA At Pope's Inaugural Mass Has Us Hiding In The Pews

The new pope might not be JD Vance's biggest fan, but aside from a few awkward moments, the vice president seemed pretty pleased to be present for the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV, whose real name is Robert Prevost. JD was accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, whose past efforts to smother divorce gossip weren't quite as obvious as her oddly timed PDA with her husband at the Vatican.

During the inauguration, the Vances were photographed sharing a kiss. Some critics felt it was the wrong time for such an amorous display, with one X user opining, "Inappropriate. But I expect nothing more from this Kakistocracy." It also looked like JD had his eyes open as he leaned in for the lip lock, which can make the intimate act seem more creepy than cute. According to NeuroLaunch, some people don't close their eyes when kissing because they might be feeling a bit insecure about the way they look or because they want to feel in command. Because Usha was wearing sunglasses, it's unclear if she also had her eyes open, allowing her to admire JD's rumored eyeliner.

This is so sweet. US VP JD Vance seen kissing his wife SLOTUS Usha at Holy Mass for Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's square in The Vatican. pic.twitter.com/W56usjVhw7 — Liana ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@lianan) May 18, 2025

If JD had his gaze fixed on Usha's face because his top concern was how he looked, it makes sense; he knew there were cameras present everywhere. The kiss could have even been a calculated move to dispel rumors that his marriage is on the rocks. During the Vances' trip to India in late April, Usha's tense behavior didn't exactly diminish the speculation about the state of their union, and maybe a forced kiss would have done the trick — if not for Usha's reaction to seeing Volodymyr Zelenskyy.