JD & Usha Vance's Attempt To Smother Divorce Gossip Inspires An Epic Pile-On
After a trip to India showed signs that JD Vance and Usha Vance had a rocky marriage, the vice president tried to stop divorce rumors by posting pics at an event with his wife, but that backfired by turning into an epic online pile-on. On April 20, 2025, footage was shared of the Vances boarding a private jet from Italy to India with their three children. The clip showed a disconnect between the parents as Usha hurried onto the plane with two of their kids, while her husband lagged behind holding the other child. A day later, footage was captured of the Vances outside the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, and once again, they failed to show a united front. There was an apparent disconnect between the couple, who walked with their children but stood at a distance from one another. On the heels of that trip, JD posted photos that seemed intended to dispel chatter about how his and Usha's marriage was struggling.
.@SLOTUS and I had a wonderful time at the Military Mothers' Celebration at the White House yesterday! pic.twitter.com/RzA0KjChPG
— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 9, 2025
JD took to X on May 9, 2025, and posted three snaps of him and Usha at the White House for the Military Mothers' Celebration. It included a shot that was intended to look candid, but was clearly staged, of the couple holding hands outside the White House. Unfortunately for JD, the focus wasn't on the loving couple but instead brought up the fact that the new pope, Pope Leo XIV, publicly disagreed with his stance on immigration. "I love that the new pope hates you! ... Two popes in a row couldn't stand you!" one X user wrote. "The new pope thinks you're an idiot," another added. "I'm still laughing about the new Pope telling you that you're wrong," someone tweeted. That roasting was gentle compared to what JD received after the new pope was announced.
Old tweets about JD Vance from the new pope
On May 8, 2025, Robert Prevost was named as the new pope, Pope Leo XIV, and almost immediately after the news was announced, people on X noticed that JD Vance was already in hot water with the new pope. Users on X flocked to Pope Leo XIV's page and noticed he had multiple tweets that railed against the Trump administration's stance on immigration, and several tweets that mentioned Vance by name.
For instance, on February 3, 2025, the new pope tweeted an article from the National Catholic Reporter titled "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others." Later that month, Pope Leo XIV posted an article from America Magazine that featured then-pope, Pope Francis, speaking out against Vance's immigration policies. Those older tweets from the new pope went viral, and people wasted little time piling on the vice president. "Get his a**, Holy Father," one user replied to the pope's "JD Vance is wrong" tweet. "That's right, f*** JD Vance," another added.
Meanwhile, Vance was either oblivious to the online thrashing he was taking thanks to Pope Leo XIV's tweets, or he decided to take the high road, as he had kind words for the new pope on X. "Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election!" Vance tweeted on May 8. Predictably, the trolls popped up in the replies. "He hates you lol," a person wrote. Others brought up the fact that Pope Francis died only one day after meeting with the VP, and that Vance was a potential safety threat. "Please don't visit the Pope this time," an X user tweeted. "Try to not kill him," another added.