JD & Usha Vance's Attempt To Smother Divorce Gossip Inspires An Epic Pile-On

On May 8, 2025, Robert Prevost was named as the new pope, Pope Leo XIV, and almost immediately after the news was announced, people on X noticed that JD Vance was already in hot water with the new pope. Users on X flocked to Pope Leo XIV's page and noticed he had multiple tweets that railed against the Trump administration's stance on immigration, and several tweets that mentioned Vance by name.

For instance, on February 3, 2025, the new pope tweeted an article from the National Catholic Reporter titled "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others." Later that month, Pope Leo XIV posted an article from America Magazine that featured then-pope, Pope Francis, speaking out against Vance's immigration policies. Those older tweets from the new pope went viral, and people wasted little time piling on the vice president. "Get his a**, Holy Father," one user replied to the pope's "JD Vance is wrong" tweet. "That's right, f*** JD Vance," another added.

Meanwhile, Vance was either oblivious to the online thrashing he was taking thanks to Pope Leo XIV's tweets, or he decided to take the high road, as he had kind words for the new pope on X. "Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election!" Vance tweeted on May 8. Predictably, the trolls popped up in the replies. "He hates you lol," a person wrote. Others brought up the fact that Pope Francis died only one day after meeting with the VP, and that Vance was a potential safety threat. "Please don't visit the Pope this time," an X user tweeted. "Try to not kill him," another added.

