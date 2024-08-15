The Melania Trump And Justin Trudeau Affair Rumors, Explained
Donald Trump is no stranger to cheating scandals. After all, his first marriage collapsed after Ivana Trump discovered Donald's affair with Marla Maples. Under an alias, he admitted in a 1991 interview that he hadn't been faithful to Maples either. Finally, Donald's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels during his marriage to Melania Trump ended in a criminal conviction. But Melania has also found herself the subject of cheating rumors, albeit a lot less convincingly than her husband.
The speculation surrounding Melania and Justin Trudeau, for example, is the product of a photo that showed her a bit too flirty. But beyond that, there is nothing to prove she had a relationship with the Canadian prime minister. That wasn't the first time she had been accused of having stepped out on Donald, though. American author Monica Byrne has claimed that Melania had a long-standing affair with Hank Siemers, a former Trump Tower staffer.
"Word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby," she claimed in a since-deleted tweet in 2017. And Noel Caster, a former "Celebrity Apprentice" staffer, suggested the relationship was no casual fling. "Melania didn't live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend," Caster tweeted in 2019. The reported affair has never been confirmed, but it at least has some plausible context. The rumors surrounding Melania's relationship with Trudeau, on the other hand, seem to be more of a social media joke.
Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau's kiss went viral
Donald and Melania Trump's attendance at the G7 summit in August 2019 went viral for reasons unrelated to global politics — unless the case can be made that a flirty-looking kiss between a first lady and a prime minister is a matter of international affairs. Regardless of stance, the moment Melania and Justin Trudeau exchanged greetings was captured on camera (seen above) and endlessly shared by social media users, giving rise to some interesting theories.
One joked that the photo was evidence that Melania and Trudeau had an affair in the past, one intense enough to produce offspring. "Take a look at these photos of Melania Trump getting personal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trudeau close up and Barron Trump. Now try to convince me that Barron is actually Donald's kid," one netizen wrote on X. He wasn't the only one. Another X user shared images of Trudeau and Barron for comparison. "Some say he's the father or Barron, could be."
Beyond the picture, there isn't any evidence that there was ever anything personal between them. But the captured moment in itself is telling, not of her relationship with the Canadian prime minister but with her husband. When the first lady greeted Trudeau, she was holding Donald's hand. But instead of showing affection, the gesture suggested a distance. "You're seeing in that hand hold him pulling and manipulating and her having tension in the hand," body language expert Patti Wood told InStyle.
Melania and Donald Trump reportedly have a convenience marriage
The nature of Melania and Donald Trump's relationship has puzzled observers for years. Many have contended their marriage is one of convenience and not love. "Very simply put, Donald is with Melania because her presence could help him win the presidency again," a source told the National Enquirer in January 2024 (via Radar). "She provides a living, breathing defense against claims he's a serial cheater and sexual predator."
However, Melania reportedly sometimes struggles to maintain the facade and gives indications of the true nature of the relationship. "Sometimes life in Trump World is too much, even for her," the insider added. Donald's criminal troubles marked a pivotal moment in their supposed agreement. Faced with the possibility of a second presidential term for Donald, Melania reportedly renegotiated her prenup in 2023. "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her [marital] agreement," a source told Page Six.
That didn't mean Melania had any intentions of divorcing her husband. Instead, she is using her position in the marriage to ensure Donald keeps his end of the bargain. "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron," the source added. Beyond deals and agreements, Melania and Donald reportedly have little familial interactions. In court, Stormy Daniels even made a bold claim about their nighttime agreement, testifying that he once told her: "We don't sleep in the same room," ABC News reported in May.