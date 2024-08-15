The Melania Trump And Justin Trudeau Affair Rumors, Explained

Donald Trump is no stranger to cheating scandals. After all, his first marriage collapsed after Ivana Trump discovered Donald's affair with Marla Maples. Under an alias, he admitted in a 1991 interview that he hadn't been faithful to Maples either. Finally, Donald's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels during his marriage to Melania Trump ended in a criminal conviction. But Melania has also found herself the subject of cheating rumors, albeit a lot less convincingly than her husband.

The speculation surrounding Melania and Justin Trudeau, for example, is the product of a photo that showed her a bit too flirty. But beyond that, there is nothing to prove she had a relationship with the Canadian prime minister. That wasn't the first time she had been accused of having stepped out on Donald, though. American author Monica Byrne has claimed that Melania had a long-standing affair with Hank Siemers, a former Trump Tower staffer.

"Word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby," she claimed in a since-deleted tweet in 2017. And Noel Caster, a former "Celebrity Apprentice" staffer, suggested the relationship was no casual fling. "Melania didn't live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend," Caster tweeted in 2019. The reported affair has never been confirmed, but it at least has some plausible context. The rumors surrounding Melania's relationship with Trudeau, on the other hand, seem to be more of a social media joke.