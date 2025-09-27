JD & Usha Vance's Painful Dance Video Is Like Watching Their Divorce In Slow Motion

There have been multiple signs that JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage is struggling, and one of them came during what should have been a celebratory moment. The second couple shared a slow dance at Donald Trump's inauguration ball in January 2025. Footage showed the president dancing with Melania Trump, then briefly stopping to welcome the Vances on stage to join in on the action. After greeting POTUS, JD and Usha awkwardly latched onto each other like two junior high students terrified by the interaction. They even employed the middle school dance rule of keeping a ruler's-length distance between one another. Meanwhile, Donald was nestled up to Melania nearby.

Nicki Swift asked a body language expert to break down the painful video, and she spotted tension between JD and his wife. "JD appears to be a bit emotionally removed from Usha," Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, exclusively told us. "The couple is dancing stiffly with a lot of space in between their bodies and chests, which may indicate a desire to keep distance between them," Moore added.

Near the end of their brief dance together, JD planted a kiss on the second lady's lips, but similar to their dance, it was devoid of any passion. "When the couple does kiss, it's a short, perfunctory kiss, almost as if they're kissing because they have to rather than because they want to," the love coach said. Looking at the footage, Moore was also able to give us her theory about where the Vances' relationship stood, and it wasn't encouraging for the couple.