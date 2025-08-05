Love Coach Calls Out JD & Usha Vance's Roommate Vibes During Cringe Kiss

Looking closely at JD and Usha Vance's interaction in the above photo, there are a lot of nuances worth noting. First things first, while the kiss itself feels a bit staged, you can see a trace of warmth in Usha's facial expression. "[She] does appear to have a slight smile as she's kissing JD, which could indicate that even if the kiss was more forced for a photo op, she does have some genuine positive feelings towards JD," Nicole Moore explained in her interview with us. "It's possible that Usha wasn't feeling particularly amorous towards JD in that moment, but she wasn't feeling upset at him either."

As for JD, his body language told a different story. He doesn't really respond to Usha's kiss, keeping his body still and facing forward, without leaning closer to Usha or softening his posture. Even his arm seemed tense, as though he was just going through the motions. All in all, "It appears as if this particular kiss may have been for the cameras and their relationship is in a neutral zone, where there's not a ton of positive feelings but not a ton of negative feelings either," said Moore. "This kiss gives friendly married but roommates vibes rather than passionate lovers vibes."

The seeming lack of affection between the two only reinforces the notion that JD and Usha's marriage is in trouble. And aside from their kiss, there are a lot of cringey moments of PDA between the VPOTUS and Usha that have been caught on camera in recent years. You be the judge.