JD Vance's Wife Usha Works Overtime To Try And Defuse Rocky Marriage Rumors
It's never a good look if a wife has to defend their husband for vouching for racist remarks. But that was the position that Indian-American Usha Vance found herself in when her husband, Vice President JD Vance, called for the rehiring of a government DOGE employee who was terminated for posting "normalize Indian hate" on X, formerly known as Twitter. When asked by The Free Press about it, Usha said that people talking about normalizing Indian hate was terrible. She also defended her husband's actions by saying, "There is nothing that [JD] cares more about than how his children grow up and how he relates to them and how we live together as a family. And he is very, very, very concerned, as we both are and I think maybe anyone in our position would be, about how this life impacts them."
Usha also said that racism itself wasn't new and instead shifted the blame towards society's relationship with technology, social media, and screens. But to be fair, JD is well aware of the racist remarks that have affected Usha and has spoken out against them. He appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in July 2024 and said of Usha, "Obviously, she's not a white person, and we've been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha." Despite the support, we can't help but feel like Usha's PR fix is another spot of trouble to add to the rocky marriage rumors.
Some public appearances have not gone well for JD and Usha
Usha and JD Vance's trip to Greenland probably didn't help rumors of their shaky relationship either. What was originally meant to be a solo sojourn for Usha became a couple's retreat when JD Vance announced that he would be joining her in Greenland on behalf of Donald Trump. But video posted to X showed Usha's icy behavior towards JD, which indicated that there could be trouble in paradise. Upon arrival, Usha deplanes well ahead of JD and doesn't bother waiting for him to catch up. And when their original itinerary was cut short due to Greenland not even wanting them to be there, JD's attempt to make their trip look rosy backfired on Instagram. With both JD and Usha featured in the slick video, it had to have hurt when users lashed out in the comments, with one user even posting, "Congrats on being a national embarrassment. Go back to whatever couch you crawled out from."
The two also took a hit when they tried to sneak out for a classical music date night. According to The Guardian, when the two appeared at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. to listen to the National Symphony Orchestra, the audience audibly booed as they took their seats in the balcony.