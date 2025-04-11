JD Vance's Wife Usha Works Overtime To Try And Defuse Rocky Marriage Rumors

It's never a good look if a wife has to defend their husband for vouching for racist remarks. But that was the position that Indian-American Usha Vance found herself in when her husband, Vice President JD Vance, called for the rehiring of a government DOGE employee who was terminated for posting "normalize Indian hate" on X, formerly known as Twitter. When asked by The Free Press about it, Usha said that people talking about normalizing Indian hate was terrible. She also defended her husband's actions by saying, "There is nothing that [JD] cares more about than how his children grow up and how he relates to them and how we live together as a family. And he is very, very, very concerned, as we both are and I think maybe anyone in our position would be, about how this life impacts them."

Usha also said that racism itself wasn't new and instead shifted the blame towards society's relationship with technology, social media, and screens. But to be fair, JD is well aware of the racist remarks that have affected Usha and has spoken out against them. He appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in July 2024 and said of Usha, "Obviously, she's not a white person, and we've been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha." Despite the support, we can't help but feel like Usha's PR fix is another spot of trouble to add to the rocky marriage rumors.