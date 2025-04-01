JD Vance's Attempt To Make Greenland Trip With Wife Usha Look Rosy Totally Backfires
It wouldn't be a day on the internet without JD Vance giving people something to roll their eyes at. This time, it wasn't a Senate speech or an awkward soundbite, or even Vance denying that he has permanent eyeliner — it was a brief trip that the VP took to Greenland, which managed to spark both internet and international outrage. In case you missed it, JD and his wife, Usha Vance, were originally slated to spend a few days in Greenland, a country that Donald Trump apparently wants to control in the name of "safety and security," with Usha attending cultural events and exploring the capital, Nuuk.
But those plans were quickly scrapped. Instead, the couple made a brief appearance at the U.S. Pituffik Space Base, still managing to ruffle some feathers in the process. During their short visit, which was practically just a glorified layover, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author decided it was the perfect moment to publicly criticize Denmark's handling of Greenland. "Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," he said (via X, formerly known as Twitter). And of course, Denmark didn't let that slide.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen fired back in a video shared on X, saying, "We do not appreciate the tone in which this is being delivered. This is not how you speak to close allies." Backed into a corner, JD took to social media in an attempt to make the whole thing seem like some wildly meaningful diplomatic mission, when all he did was drop into Greenland for a few hours, pick a fight with Denmark, then hop back online to brag about it. The internet wasn't buying it and people were quick to call out the performative nonsense.
The internet took it as an opportunity to roast Vance
No one could accuse JD Vance of not knowing how to make a scene including, apparently, when he's only somewhere for a few hours. Shortly after the vice president's so-called "trip" to Greenland, he took to Instagram to hype up the visit and, naturally, to gush over Donald Trump (who many believe is already icing Vance out). "President Trump leads America with peace through strength, and that means showing strength when you have to," he wrote in the caption. "It's time to bring security back to Greenland." He probably didn't expect to get absolutely dragged in the comments, though.
Instagram users wasted no time mocking Vance for turning the whirlwind trip into a full-blown production. "Took more time to edit the video than the time you spent there," one quipped, while another criticized his choice of outfit, noting, "A suit would have been much more respectful" in an apparent nod to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The roasting continued on X. "So millions more taxpayer dollars wasted on a day trip so you could take some photos. So very DOGE," one user joked. "Tens of millions of dollars gone. Just like that. For literally no reason," despaired another.
The bestselling author, for his part, went on to defend the trip and his controversial statements after someone informed Vance that he was the "worst" vice president in recent memory. "These people want to turn Europe into a permanent protectorate. The problem: If it was ever a good idea, it is simply not sustainable with $2 trillion in annual deficits," he tweeted on X. But given the former Ohio senator's track record, this probably isn't the last unnecessary stunt we'll see — especially if Trump's pulling the strings.