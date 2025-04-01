JD Vance's Attempt To Make Greenland Trip With Wife Usha Look Rosy Totally Backfires

It wouldn't be a day on the internet without JD Vance giving people something to roll their eyes at. This time, it wasn't a Senate speech or an awkward soundbite, or even Vance denying that he has permanent eyeliner — it was a brief trip that the VP took to Greenland, which managed to spark both internet and international outrage. In case you missed it, JD and his wife, Usha Vance, were originally slated to spend a few days in Greenland, a country that Donald Trump apparently wants to control in the name of "safety and security," with Usha attending cultural events and exploring the capital, Nuuk.

But those plans were quickly scrapped. Instead, the couple made a brief appearance at the U.S. Pituffik Space Base, still managing to ruffle some feathers in the process. During their short visit, which was practically just a glorified layover, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author decided it was the perfect moment to publicly criticize Denmark's handling of Greenland. "Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," he said (via X, formerly known as Twitter). And of course, Denmark didn't let that slide.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen fired back in a video shared on X, saying, "We do not appreciate the tone in which this is being delivered. This is not how you speak to close allies." Backed into a corner, JD took to social media in an attempt to make the whole thing seem like some wildly meaningful diplomatic mission, when all he did was drop into Greenland for a few hours, pick a fight with Denmark, then hop back online to brag about it. The internet wasn't buying it and people were quick to call out the performative nonsense.