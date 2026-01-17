The Worst Red Flags In Mike Johnson's Marriage

Before Mike and Kelly Johnson's wedding, the couple entered into a covenant marriage, a marital contract designed to make divorce more difficult. These legally binding documents require couples to complete counseling prior to marriage, and nullify the ability to have a no-fault divorce.

If someone in a covenant marriage wants to get a divorce, they must show evidence of abuse, adultery, imprisonment, a felony conviction, or abandonment (for more than a year). Additionally, you must live separately for two years (or one year if abuse is the cause of divorce) before being able to divorce. This is only legal in three states — Arkansas, Louisiana, and Arizona.

The Johnsons appeared on "Good Morning America" in 2001 for a segment about covenant marriages. In one of Diane Sawyer's cringe-worthy interviews at the time, Kelly stated (via Meidas Touch), "I think that it would be a pretty big red flag if you asked your mate or your fiancé, 'Let's do a covenant marriage,' and they said they don't really want to do that." Considering how many people would be alarmed at just the mention of a covenant marriage (since it could be used to trap someone in an abusive relationship), it's clear that red flags are in the eye of the beholder.

Mike Johnson celebrated the 25th anniversary of his covenant marriage in 2024 with a very specific Bible verse. He provided a Facebook compliment to his wife when he wrote, "King Solomon wrote with the wisdom of God, and proclaimed in the Proverbs that 'an excellent wife is the crown of her husband' (Pr. 12:4)."