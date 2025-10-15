Speaker Mike Johnson And His Wife Kelly's Quickie Relationship Timeline

When Mike Johnson and Kelly Lary wed in 1999, they did so under a covenant, effectively nixing their chances of divorce bar very serious circumstances. It was a very big risk, no doubt, especially because at the time of the marriage, they hadn't even known each other for a full year.

Johnson and Lary met at a 1998 wedding when they were both in their mid-20s. Writing in a post celebrating their 19th anniversary, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives shared via Facebook. "I somehow convinced her to walk down the aisle 364 days later," he recalled. That particular timeline may be surprising for some, but given just how fast their relationship had moved up to that point, it kind of checks out. As he wrote in a separate 2023 Facebook post, "I told Kelly I loved her about three weeks after we met(!), and I really did." He also admitted that, looking back, he could see that it may have been a little early to be declaring the kind of love he was at the time. "I couldn't have known then how that early infatuation would mature over the years into the deep, soulful appreciation I now have for everything about this amazing woman," he recalled. While it's clear that being husband and wife and starting a family together had brought them closer and cemented their bond, he seemed to grasp how premature his early feelings were at the time.

Still, it was clear the Louisiana politician felt everything had worked out perfectly, and that's just as well. After all, like we said, he and Lary have a covenant marriage. In a nutshell, that's official for, "I do — no takebacks!"