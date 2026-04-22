Aloha, Reputation: HGTV's Tristyn & Kamohai Kalama Face Ruinous Legal Blow

HGTV shows may be totally fake, but the legal trouble that Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama are in is very real. An April 2026 episode of their hit show, "Renovation Aloha," reportedly contained footage of the couple uncovering human remains on land they were scouting for development purposes. Hawaiian law forbids both the photography and broadcasting of iwi kūpuna (native burial remains), which is also a spiritual and cultural offense, according to Civil Beat. Now, the Kalamas are facing consequences that could forever tarnish their reputations.

After Hawaii's Attorney General viewed promo for the episode, entitled "Bones on the Big Island," they named Tristyn and Kamohai in a temporary restraining order, alongside HGTV itself, to force them to take it down. "The broadcast of footage depicting iwi kūpuna on national television causes profound and irreparable harm to the Native Hawaiian community, to the State's interest in protecting its cultural resources, and to the dignity and sanctity of the ancestors whose remains were depicted," the Attorney General asserted in the complaint. They also noted that iwi kūpuna require "the highest level of protection" from the law (via People).

Although the restraining order was swiftly granted, HGTV still went ahead and aired the episode, after removing the offending footage in question. It's worth noting, however, that the Kalamas are no strangers to legal issues.