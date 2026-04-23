Outrage As Prince Harry Supposedly 'Steals The Spotlight' From Prince Louis' Birthday

On April 23, Prince Louis celebrated his eighth birthday, but his uncle used the date to go on a splashy surprise visit to Ukraine. At the Kyiv Security Forum, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, called on President Donald Trump to support the country just days before King Charles III's scheduled meeting with the American leader. "This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability," he said (via ABC News).

The internet didn't forget that all of this was taking place on Louis' special day. "So Prince Harry made sure to look relevant on his nephew's birthday! Ha!" an X user slammed. Others agreed that the youngest child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, deserved to have his birthday honored. "So Harry is trying to steal the spotlight from his nephew, Prince Louis, on his 8th birthday? What a POS," another netizen tweeted.

Others accused the Duke of Sussex of purposefully going out of his way to draw attention away from the royal family. "We all know harry is jealous of his former family & with do anything to steal the headlines from the royals," another X user wrote. Harry's true intentions with his Ukraine visit are unknown, but he was a keynote speaker at the event and presumably played no role in setting the. But it didn't make him look good, nonetheless.