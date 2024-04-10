Prince Louis' Upcoming Birthday Has Us Wondering About Kate Middleton

Prince Louis' birthday is just around the corner and we're wondering how Catherine, Princess of Wales, plans to navigate the occasion. It's no secret that Kate Middleton's public appearances have been notably sparse since Christmas 2023. And while the public was initially confused about Kate's lack of public engagements since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, she's since credited her lengthy sabbatical to her cancer diagnosis. Fortunately, the curious public has finally given her some much-deserved privacy and decreased their expectations about her taking on royal duties. However, many have questions about how she'll handle important dates going forward.

For example, Kate marked Mother's Day 2024 with a photo of herself posing with her three kids. However, AP News and other photo agencies flagged the photo as being doctored, inspiring yet another round of disturbing conspiracy theories about Kate's health. Following the hubbub, Kate took the blame for the Photoshop fiasco, likening herself to an amateur photographer, who self-edited the snaps. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

In the meantime, it would probably be best for Kate to take a break from posting photos, as any new images will be heavily scrutinized. But doing so would break a long-standing tradition Kate started for her children's birthdays.