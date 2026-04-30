NFL Reporter Dianna Russini's Most Unfortunate Makeup Fails

Dianna Russini has paved her path as a successful NFL reporter and insider. She has covered major stories, such as Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots, and has interviewed some of the hottest NFL players in the game, including Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers. Throughout her career, one thing remained incredibly consistent: her makeup.

Celebrity makeup disasters are not uncommon, creating some cursed red carpet pictures, and Russini has certainly taken part in this phenomenon. "Flashback," poorly fitted false lashes, and foundation that's just a shade too dark or too light are the common makeup mistakes that tend to plague her public appearances. While Russini's makeup seems to have improved over the years, the journalist has stepped out in some jarring looks, with off-putting makeup that clearly hates being photographed. Although Russini has committed several makeup crimes for some of her looks, there's one common slip-up that she has fallen for in every one of her unfortunate makeup fails.