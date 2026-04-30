NFL Reporter Dianna Russini's Most Unfortunate Makeup Fails
Dianna Russini has paved her path as a successful NFL reporter and insider. She has covered major stories, such as Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots, and has interviewed some of the hottest NFL players in the game, including Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers. Throughout her career, one thing remained incredibly consistent: her makeup.
Celebrity makeup disasters are not uncommon, creating some cursed red carpet pictures, and Russini has certainly taken part in this phenomenon. "Flashback," poorly fitted false lashes, and foundation that's just a shade too dark or too light are the common makeup mistakes that tend to plague her public appearances. While Russini's makeup seems to have improved over the years, the journalist has stepped out in some jarring looks, with off-putting makeup that clearly hates being photographed. Although Russini has committed several makeup crimes for some of her looks, there's one common slip-up that she has fallen for in every one of her unfortunate makeup fails.
Dianna Russini is the mayor of 'flashback' city
A major problem with Dianna Russini's makeup comes from her use of concealer. It's clear that she often uses the wrong shade, leaving a bright white streak beneath her eyes. This might also be caused by using a setting powder that isn't meant to be photographed. Certain setting powders can cause something called "flashback," which occurs when using powders that include light-reflecting materials (typically silica or talc). Along with this, Russini seems to enjoy being tan, which creates a stark difference in shade between her concealer under her eyes and foundation on the rest of her face.
Dianna Russini's white cast can be seen from space
No amount of eyeliner can distract from Dianna Russini's base makeup. She loves to have her eyeliner and lashes done up but clearly doesn't take the rest of her face into account. In this photo, the white concealer is obvious. Her face is powdered incorrectly, as she still has shine on her forehead, cheek, and chin. It seems that it's difficult for Russini to find that sweet spot between over-powdering her under eyes or not powdering the rest of her face at all.
Even the good parts of her makeup can't distract from the bad
There are some elements of Dianna Russini's makeup that are done well. However, these elements become easily bulldozed by the rest of her makeup. In many photos, Russini's eyebrows are actually quite neat and suit her face well, including here. However, that pesky white cast under her eyes is still visible. It's clear that her concealer and foundation are not blended well together. Her nude lipstick shade almost blends into her foundation from a distance, creating the illusion of smaller lips, which is typically the opposite of the look people tend to go for.