Erika Kirk's Pageant Glam Can't Mask Her Lack Of Relatability At Latest Outing
During a Turning Point USA event on April 22, Erika Kirk tried to downplay her lavish lifestyle while sporting her typical beauty pageant look, and not everyone was buying it. Speaking at a TPUSA Faith event, Charlie Kirk's widow sported a dark blue button-up top with blue jeans. The top was adorned with chunky gold buttons down the front, and she accessorized with a number of gold rings. Her long blond hair was slightly wavy and flowed down her back and the front of her shirt. The former Miss Arizona caked on the makeup for the occasion, as she plastered on plenty of bronzer, a healthy dose of blush, and red lipstick. She also opted for heavy eyeliner and mascara for a smoky eye look.
ERIKA KIRK: "Count it all joy."@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/LT9UHXeIqE
— TPUSA Faith (@tpusafaith) April 23, 2026
While speaking to the TPUSA Faith crowd, Erika made an attempt at relatability as she recalled a moment that struck her at home. "I was putting the kids to bed. I was eating cereal, it was like 10 o'clock at night, that's a mom dinner," she said. Afterwards, Erika mentioned a Bible verse she and Charlie had written on a wall of their "small condo" that contained the phrase, "Count it all joy." Mentioning her deceased husband caused her to well up, but somewhat miraculously, Erika's caked-on bronzer was able to survive her crocodile tears.
A clip of Erika sermoning was posted on X, where many users called her a phony for downplaying her wealth. "Awww cereal and milk? How relatable. And a small condo how humble," one chided. "Wow Erika you're so relatable. You're bringing your own kids to bed and eating cereal for dinner," another tweeted. That was not the first time Erika has been called out for being disingenuous.
Erika Kirk has been called out for never having family around
Prior to sharing a tale about eating cereal after tucking her kids in at night, people became suspicious as Erika Kirk never seems to have her family around. A few weeks before her Turning Point USA Faith appearance, an X user pointed out that Charlie Kirk's widow never travels with family. "Erika never has her family around. I mean absolutely no one. Just her and her handler, Stacy Sheridan," they tweeted. Others pointed out that Erika had uploaded a video of her ailing mother being pushed around in a wheelchair by her grandchildren, and how that clip seemed convenient to post. "Until it's time to post them being sic for likes and sympathy and good PR," an X user responded to the Erika sans-fam post. Replies also referenced footage of Erika shedding tears in the backseat of an SUV with the windows down, and how it did little to help her ploy for relatability. "That picture of her crying while hanging out of the car, but still had tons of jewelry on and makeup done did it for me," one person replied.
Erika's reputation took another recent hit when she cancelled an event with JD Vance. The pair were scheduled to speak at a TPUSA gathering held at the University of Georgia on April 14. The vice president was in attendance and spoke to the crowd, but the former beauty queen was noticeably absent. Afterwards, she posted to X that she skipped the event under advisement of her security team. Many found it odd that Vance believed it was safe, but Erika did not. One theory offered by an X user was that she bailed due to low "ticket sales."