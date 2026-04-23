Erika Kirk's Pageant Glam Can't Mask Her Lack Of Relatability At Latest Outing

During a Turning Point USA event on April 22, Erika Kirk tried to downplay her lavish lifestyle while sporting her typical beauty pageant look, and not everyone was buying it. Speaking at a TPUSA Faith event, Charlie Kirk's widow sported a dark blue button-up top with blue jeans. The top was adorned with chunky gold buttons down the front, and she accessorized with a number of gold rings. Her long blond hair was slightly wavy and flowed down her back and the front of her shirt. The former Miss Arizona caked on the makeup for the occasion, as she plastered on plenty of bronzer, a healthy dose of blush, and red lipstick. She also opted for heavy eyeliner and mascara for a smoky eye look.

While speaking to the TPUSA Faith crowd, Erika made an attempt at relatability as she recalled a moment that struck her at home. "I was putting the kids to bed. I was eating cereal, it was like 10 o'clock at night, that's a mom dinner," she said. Afterwards, Erika mentioned a Bible verse she and Charlie had written on a wall of their "small condo" that contained the phrase, "Count it all joy." Mentioning her deceased husband caused her to well up, but somewhat miraculously, Erika's caked-on bronzer was able to survive her crocodile tears.

A clip of Erika sermoning was posted on X, where many users called her a phony for downplaying her wealth. "Awww cereal and milk? How relatable. And a small condo how humble," one chided. "Wow Erika you're so relatable. You're bringing your own kids to bed and eating cereal for dinner," another tweeted. That was not the first time Erika has been called out for being disingenuous.