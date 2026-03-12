Erika Kirk's Setting Spray Is The Real MVP After Cakey Makeup Survives More Crocodile Tears
Erika Kirk's leathery makeup was obvious when she attended an event with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and it was impressive how much heavy lifting her setting spray did to hold the beauty products in place. On March 11, the Arkansas governor invited Charlie Kirk's widow to her mansion for the signing of a proclamation that would enable Turning Point USA to have Club America chapters in schools across the state. Along with Erika, Sanders welcomed a large contingent of students who were involved in Club America.
Sanders took to Instagram to post a video in which she introduced Erika, the new Turning Point CEO, as an integral figure for conservatives. Erika had her head down and looked to be fighting back tears over seeing her late husband's vision put into action. "And thank you for honoring Charlie and his legacy and his mission to have a Club America in every high school chapter across the country," Erika said. Multiple followers in the comment section slammed Erika for putting on a show, suggesting that she was acting far more emotionally about her late husband's legacy than she actually felt.
Sanders also uploaded an Instagram carousel from the event, and the first slide showed just how much bronzer Erika had caked on. Her face appeared plastic as she posed next to Sanders. The upload included a snap of Erika looking up to the heavens as she became emotional while speaking to the crowd. That made the first pic more impressive, as clearly Erika had applied a healthy amount of setting spray to keep her glommed-on bronzer from running while she shed tears. Of course, this wasn't the first time Erika used heavy makeup when the cameras were on her.
Erika Kirk's setting spray did heavy lifting before
While speaking at the Fox News Patriot Awards, Erika Kirk rocked cakey makeup similar to her look at the Club America announcement. The former beauty pageant queen was on hand to honor Charlie Kirk at the November 2025 event, where she was presented with the first annual Charlie Kirk Legacy Award. For the occasion, she opted to rock a full-length, shimmering, emerald green gown that hugged her figure. Knowing there would be ample media coverage of the ceremony, the former Miss Arizona showed her pageant roots by packing on the foundation under the bright lights, finishing her look with plenty of blush and an abundance of eye makeup. Similar to the event with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Erika appeared to have liberally applied a setting spray over her bronzer; her makeup didn't run even though she shed tears while accepting the award.
The following month, Erika's makeup sparked shady comparisons when she sat down for a town hall-style interview with CBS's Bari Weiss. As usual, Erika had on a heavy coating of bronzer, but it was her eye makeup that garnered the most attention. She slathered on the mascara and eyeliner, and she went overboard with the brow filler. During the interview, Erika employed a multitude of exaggerated facial reactions, which were only amplified by her smoky eye look. Her cartoonish facial gestures, coupled with the intensified eye makeup that bordered on goth, had multiple people on X comparing Erika to Tiffany Valentine from "Bride of Chucky." Several users posted side-by-side pics of Erika and the doll from the horror franchise. "I feel like every time I see an interview her eyes get darker and darker," one person commented.