Erika Kirk's Leathery AmFest 2025 Makeup Gives Karoline Leavitt Vibes

Erika Kirk's cakey makeup at AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix did her skin no favors. It was the first time the annual Turning Point USA event was held after Charlie Kirk's death, and Erika spoke on her husband's behalf. "What I'm inspired by is the fact that Charlie and I, again, will go wherever we need to go, but so will you. That's why you guys are here," she told the crowd of conservatives, per Fox News. For the awards show, the former Miss Arizona rocked an ostentatious ensemble as she sported a shimmering gold jacket and pants combo with a tight-fitting black top underneath. Not only did Erika go overboard with her choice of attire, but she also overshot the mark with her makeup. Close-up shots of her speaking at AmFest showed that Erika's choice of skin may have fooled viewers at a distance, but her face had a leathery quality on closer inspection. It appeared that Erika employed the same makeup method as Karoline Leavitt had for her Vanity Fair photoshoot, which went viral days earlier.

Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

The publication took to Instagram on December 16 to share snaps of a photoshoot they did with Team Trump. For the first slide of the post, Vanity Fair opted for an extreme zoom-in on Leavitt's face, which not only exposed what appeared to be puncture marks from lip injections around her mouth, but also how porous her skin looked. Similar to Erika at AmFest, the White House press secretary's caked-on beauty products made her look aged. Naturally, the unflattering close-up led to Leavitt being roasted online. "Maybe she is as old as her husband after all," one X user joked.

Afterwards, an aesthetician revealed what makeup missteps gave Leavitt and Kirk's skin that leathery quality.