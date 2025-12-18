Karoline Leavitt's Rookie Lip Filler Mistake Is Jarring In Viral Vanity Fair Snap

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may have made a rookie cosmetic mistake before posing for Vanity Fair alongside members of Donald Trump's administration. To accompany the December 2025 deep-dive into the people supporting the president through his second term, the outlet published extreme close-up shots of the MAGA overlords — and Leavitt's photo, in particular, has gone viral.

Leavitt has been accused of sporting Mar-a-Lago face throughout her time at the podium, and while she has never confirmed the rumors, she seemed to have arrived at the Vanity Fair shoot right after getting a fresh round of lip filler. The close-up shot revealed injection marks across her lips in a wholly unflattering manner. Her lips also looked slightly inflamed, which wouldn't be out of the ordinary for the popular cosmetic procedure.

Leavitt's photo has triggered a lot of noise, the loudest coming from her chorus of detractors. The comment section on the Vanity Fair Instagram page is full of Leavitt's critics celebrating her unflattering photo. One of many people to notice Leavitt's apparent filler points wrote, "Genius. The injection marks really sing in this one!" Others were baffled by how bad they thought Leavitt looked, considering she was only 28 years old when the photo was taken, with one person writing, "28 in dog years."

Of course, there were also several people claiming that Vanity Fair purposefully set up Leavitt and her colleagues with unflattering shots as a way to protest Trump's administration. "Vanity Fair said ...it would be an honor," commented another user. With that said, the photographer behind these pictures, Christopher Anderson, has also entered the conversation, and he's said that the narrative is inaccurate.