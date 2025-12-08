Karoline Leavitt's Apparent New Lip Filler Proves She Can't Quit 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
Karoline Leavitt's new lip filler put her Mar-a-Lago face on blast after a holiday party. The White House press secretary uploaded snaps to her Instagram Stories on December 7 that showed her visiting Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., for a Christmas event. There were a photos of a decorated tree and a bevy of Christmas treats laid out. In a car selfie, Leavitt looked festive for the occasion in a white jacket and a red turtleneck. She completed the look with hoop earrings that were fully on display with her blond hair tied back. Also on display were Leavitt's engorged lips, which were reddened enough to match her top.
As she smirked for the camera, her lips appeared both inflated and inflamed. Lip gloss did little to conceal what looked like visible needle injection marks outlining her smile, as Leavitt seemed to have plumped up her lips in anticipation of this and other upcoming holiday parties. This, of course, was not the first time her enhanced lips stood out.
Similar markings on her face made Leavitt's lip filler obvious while visiting Scotland with Donald Trump in July. Once again, it was a trip to one of the president's golf courses where Leavitt's apparent enhancements were hard to ignore. Photographers captured her sitting during a meeting with POTUS at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses, and there was redness outlining her smile. She opted for a light shade of lipstick that day, and perhaps she wasn't expecting cameras to zoom in so closely. Her lips appeared to be battered and bruised with possible injection marks, as she could have had a touch-up before heading for her big trip overseas with the president. Leavitt's lip filler was obvious on other occasions alongside Trump.
Karoline Leavitt gets bashed for lip filler
When she attended the U.S. Open in New York along with Donald Trump and a number of notable Trumpland folks, Karoline Leavitt's Mar-a-Lago makeover was noticeable. She rocked a white jacket while sitting in the stands and taking in some tennis action. One snap showed Leavitt sucking in her upper lip, maybe attempting to quell irritation. Other pictures highlighted how Mar-a-Lago'd her face had become, as there appeared to be signs of cheek filler and Botox.
What stood out the most, however, were Leavitt's lips. Not only were they overly plump, but similar to the revealing car selfie after the Christmas party, there were a number of red dots outlining her smirk that hinted at irritation from getting lip filler — especially along her top lip. At another sporting event two months earlier, Leavitt's lips became the topic of ridicule.
Recapping her July 4th weekend, the White House press secretary posted an Instagram carousel showing followers what activities she had taken in. The third slide showed Leavitt at a Washington Nationals baseball game. She wore a black tank top and red jeans, along with a pair of black shades that sat perched on her blond hair. Leavitt nestled up next to fellow Trumpian Margo Martin and smirked for the camera, helping to accentuate her lips, which did not require further embellishment. The lips appeared to have reached filler capacity, as they were outrageously plump. This did not go unnoticed by Instagram users, who popped up in the comment section to bash her enhanced features. "What's wrong with her lips? [lip emoji] is that scaring from botched surgery," one asked. Even supporters believed Leavitt had gone overboard with the filler.