Close-Up Of Karoline Leavitt From The Side Puts Her Mar-A-Lago Lips On Blast
Karoline Leavitt's Mar-a-Lago face transformation was on full display while fielding questions from the press on September 9. The White House press secretary was speaking to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room as she sported a calm, green-colored pantsuit and had her blond hair fashioned in loose curls. Even though the coloring of her wardrobe was an odd choice for a presser, it was Leavitt's face that was attention grabbing. While not very noticeable from straightforward pictures taken on that day, photographs snapped from the side revealed that she had likely gone under the needle to enhance her lips.
Donald Trump's press secretary opted for a bright red shade of lipstick on that day, as she was possibly attempting to accentuate her lip filler. Close-up photos from the side showed how Leavitt's lips appeared fuller than usual. There was an extra curvature to them — especially the top lip — and a duck-like quality that is often associated with getting fillers. They were not over-the-top, but her lips had an unnatural look. Other photos taken around the same time as the side shots helped strengthen the case that she had cosmetic procedures.
A couple of days earlier, Leavitt's lip filler did her dirty when she attended the U.S. Open on September 7 alongside Trump and a team of TrumpLand associates. Leavitt had her hair loosely parted and looked crisp in an all-white blazer. One photo captured the press secretary taking in the action in the stands, seated next to Lindsey Halligan, and her lips looked unmistakably larger than usual. In fact, Leavitt's lips had a bee-stung quality that gave the impression she had just had them touched up, which would explain why they were fuller at the presser. Those weren't the only pictures that showed how Leavitt had augmented her lips.
Even supporters worried about Karoline Leavitt's lips
Evidence of Karoline Leavitt undergoing the Mar-a-Lago makeover had come in well before her revealing press conference. Following the July 4 weekend, she uploaded an Instagram carousel recapping her holiday. The first slide was a shot of Leavitt walking outside the White House next to her husband, which led to the typical trolling over their age difference. It was the third snap in the post, however, that led to her being bashed in the comments. In the photo, Leavitt was seated next to a friend at a Washington Nationals game, and she rocked a tight-fitting black tank top and red pants. For the pose, Leavitt pursed her lips and kept her mouth closed while grinning for the camera. Perhaps she chose that expression on purpose to further embellish her lips, but they didn't appear to need any further assistance as they looked inflated. Plenty of people popped up in the comments to point out the obvious. "What's wrong with her lips? Is that scaring from botched surgery," one follower asked. Even supporters thought Leavitt had gone overboard. "Please keep your American great look and stop with the lip fillers making you have duck lips!" another wrote.
The press secretary also took a bashing online in March while appearing on Fox News. Leavitt's lip filler stuck out like a sore thumb. She was on the network via video call to discuss tariffs, but multiple viewers had difficulty focusing on her words as Leavitt's mouth was distracting. Leavitt had a stern look, but it was hard to take her seriously as she had a duck-like pose. "Sad to see how they made Karoline all Mara Lago plastic," one user said on X, formerly Twitter.