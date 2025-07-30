Karoline Leavitt's Apparent New Lip Filler Does Her Dirty On Scotland Trip With Trump

Donald Trump may have surprised us with his makeup-free golf outing in Scotland, but he wasn't the only member of the administration to have us do a double take. Karoline Leavitt seemed to have had her lip filler topped up just before the trip, but unfortunately for the press sec, we think we may have spotted some telltale needle marks.

As seen in pictures of Leavitt during Donald Trump's meeting with Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf course, Leavitt went for a natural, albeit super bronzed, makeup look for the occasion. That said, she also seemed to have opted not to wear any lipstick or gloss. Great for some breathability, sure. However, with her lips being so much lighter than the rest of her face, they drew a ton of attention — and that meant photographers picked up what looked like needle marks around her pout.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've suspected Leavitt has had a little work done on her lips. In fact, back in March, Nicki Swift spoke with a plastic surgeon who gave a few suggestions as to what she might have done. This, after the press secretary made an appearance on Fox News with noticeably overlined lips. At the time, Dr. Michael Niccole told us that it was possible Leavitt had lip filler injected, or that she may also have gone for a fat transfer. As for needle marks and bruising, Niccole confirmed that they certainly could be visible for some patients, but added, "Makeup can cover it up." Perhaps it was because of all the comments Leavitt got about her previous attempts at overlining her lips that she decided not to go for a cover-up in Scotland. After all, she'd been trolled for doing it again just weeks ahead of the trip.