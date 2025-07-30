Karoline Leavitt's Apparent New Lip Filler Does Her Dirty On Scotland Trip With Trump
Donald Trump may have surprised us with his makeup-free golf outing in Scotland, but he wasn't the only member of the administration to have us do a double take. Karoline Leavitt seemed to have had her lip filler topped up just before the trip, but unfortunately for the press sec, we think we may have spotted some telltale needle marks.
As seen in pictures of Leavitt during Donald Trump's meeting with Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf course, Leavitt went for a natural, albeit super bronzed, makeup look for the occasion. That said, she also seemed to have opted not to wear any lipstick or gloss. Great for some breathability, sure. However, with her lips being so much lighter than the rest of her face, they drew a ton of attention — and that meant photographers picked up what looked like needle marks around her pout.
Of course, this isn't the first time we've suspected Leavitt has had a little work done on her lips. In fact, back in March, Nicki Swift spoke with a plastic surgeon who gave a few suggestions as to what she might have done. This, after the press secretary made an appearance on Fox News with noticeably overlined lips. At the time, Dr. Michael Niccole told us that it was possible Leavitt had lip filler injected, or that she may also have gone for a fat transfer. As for needle marks and bruising, Niccole confirmed that they certainly could be visible for some patients, but added, "Makeup can cover it up." Perhaps it was because of all the comments Leavitt got about her previous attempts at overlining her lips that she decided not to go for a cover-up in Scotland. After all, she'd been trolled for doing it again just weeks ahead of the trip.
Karoline seriously overlined over Fourth of July weekend
A few weeks prior to being photographed sans lipstick in Scotland, Karoline Leavitt shared a photo dump of everything she and her family got up to over the Fourth of July weekend on her Instagram. As always, that was met with a ton of internet users roasting her husband's age. However, a number of Leavitt's detractors also poked fun at her for overlining her lips yet again, and even seemingly posing to make them look bigger while at the Washington Nationals versus Red Sox game.
"Ease up on the lipstick," wrote one detractor. Another kept it simple, quipping, "Her lips," followed by a host of cry-laughing emojis. As for the pose, yet another Instagram commenter poked fun at Leavitt for wanting to look like other MAGA administration members. "Look at those lips pressed like that haha tries so hard to fit in," they chimed. Of course, not everyone who mentioned Leavitt's lips seemed to be opposed to her in general. In fact, some softened their criticisms by pointing out that she shouldn't feel a need to change herself. "When you over line your top lip it just makes it more noticeable! Your lips are beautiful as they are!" said one such commenter. "You don't have to overline. Your lips are perfect as is," wrote another. Yet another commenter's delivery wasn't quite as soft, but their heart seemed to be in the right place. "Stop with the lip fillers making you have duck lips! You are too pretty for that!" they said.
It's possible Leavitt's decision to forgo lipstick or gloss had something to do with the comments coming from across the board. Then again, it's also possible she didn't care either way, and simply didn't want to cover anything up. Either way, those needle marks were hard to miss.