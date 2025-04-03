The Internet Roasts Karoline Leavitt's Husband After Older Trump Fans Swoon Over Her

It didn't take long for the video of Karoline Leavitt chatting with some much older men to inspire netizens to draw comparisons to her husband. "She's sizing them up for her next husband," one X-user joked. "Is that her husband?" someone asked. Another made some implications about why she married her husband in the first place, asking, "Picking her next sugar daddy?"

Others jumped on the joke that Leavitt may make a love connection with one of the MAGA grandpas lining up to meet her. "Uh oh. Old white guys. Their wives better watch out. That's her target dating audience," one commenter wrote. "Look your next husband after your 1st one expires," said another.

Evidently, when given the opportunity to poke fun at Leavitt's age-gap romance, folks don't tend to hold back, and it's really no surprise. Not only is Leavitt's husband old enough to be her dad, but he's also very wealthy. Her flashy engagement ring is reportedly worth a fortune, and her real estate developer husband owns upwards of 15 buildings in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Suffice it to say, from the outside looking in, this relationship does fit a bit of a stereotype. Leavitt called the romance a "very atypical love story, but he's incredible," on "the Megyn Kelly Show." Still, Leavitt's defense of her 32-year age gap marriage isn't likely to get folks to stop making fun of it.