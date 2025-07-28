Trump's Au Naturel Golf Outing In Scotland Hints His MUA Skipped The Trip

Donald Trump had a makeup-free golf outing while visiting Scotland for a trip that combined both business and pleasure. In addition to meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the president visited his Trump Turnberry course in the United Kingdom. Photographers followed him as he played a round wearing a black pullover sweater over a white golf shirt, matching black slacks, white golf shoes, and a white "USA" hat. POTUS posed for several action shots. He was seen raising his arm to gesture toward the camera while holding a golf ball in some photos and making an exaggerated shrugging motion in others.

Besides being overseas, what made this outing stand out was that Trump decided to go au naturel for his look on the links. He skipped the heavy bronzer, replacing the orange hue with a pale white look. Wearing no makeup helped limit the blotchiness of his skin, but the president certainly showed his age while straining his face and taking some golf shots. Trump's fair skin stood out even more against his black ensemble, as his face seemingly blended with his bleach blond hair and stark white hat.

Video: Trump caught cheating while playing Golf in Scotlandpic.twitter.com/evSmk2RUz7 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 27, 2025

The golf outing also led to mild controversy, as a video was shared on X that appears to show Trump cheating during his round. In the clip, which was reposted by Gavin Newsom's press office, Trump is seen in a golf cart while two caddies in Trump Turnberry vests walk ahead. One of them appears to drop a ball as the president approaches. "Trump. Rigging the game. We're shocked!" Newsom's PR account tweeted. Multiple Trumpsters popped up in the comments to defend the move, saying it was common practice for a quick play round. Leading up to the Scotland visit, Trump had been spending a lot of time on the golf course without makeup.