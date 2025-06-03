Trump Exposes His Makeup-Free Face Again While Golfing & We're Scarred
Donald Trump seems to like a glowing face just as much as he loves tariffs. The president is rarely spotted without his orange tan, choosing to rule with a sun-kissed face — or something that kind of, sort of, resembles it at least. There have long been rumors that Trump likes to bask in the artificial glow of a tanning bed, but in between sessions, or to help even out the bed bugs, it's also been said that he's no stranger to using a little makeup here and there, and is even practiced at applying it himself. Likewise, the divisive politician has been known to go a bit overboard with it, and there's a tragic evolution of Trump's bronzer obsession that can be tracked in real time.
What's even more jarring than seeing the leader of the free world with an orange face, however, are those rare glimpses of him without one. The public is used to photos and appearances where Trump's tangerine facade takes the spotlight, only to be upstaged by slashes of pink around the edges where proper blending apparently wasn't on the agenda. Imagine if his whole face was that pink, or an even worse hue, like when he hits the golf course without a hint of bronzer in sight.
Donald Trump was bizarrely red-faced
While the world watches the stock market go up and down, President Donald Trump watched his golf ball fly through the air. On June 1, 2025, the president happily spent part of his day at Trump National Club whacking at the green and hobnobbing with a pro golfer. He made sure he brought along a white MAGA cap for the occasion, but based on the photos captured of his time away from the White House, Trump absolutely left his makeup bag at home.
Even from under the brim of his hat, white circles surrounding each eye were clearly visible, the possible result of wearing protective eyewear during a recent tanning-bed session. The divisive politician usually covers the paler skin with makeup to blend in with the rest of his face, which is traditionally more on the orange side. But, in bold contrast to his white trucker cap, Trump's complexion was shockingly scarlet, without even a smidge of cover-up.
The president does have rosacea, a skin condition that can cause redness, but after his physical exam in April 2025, the president's doctor reported that it was well-managed. Some of the redder areas, like his nose and the apple of his cheeks, might be due to rosacea, but that still doesn't explain the redness everywhere else. The overly rosy hue, however, does confirm why he usually opts for cosmetics. Unfortunately for the notoriously vain politician, we might just have to add this to the growing list of Trump's most unflattering makeup-free golf outings.