Trump Exposes His Makeup-Free Face Again While Golfing & We're Scarred

Donald Trump seems to like a glowing face just as much as he loves tariffs. The president is rarely spotted without his orange tan, choosing to rule with a sun-kissed face — or something that kind of, sort of, resembles it at least. There have long been rumors that Trump likes to bask in the artificial glow of a tanning bed, but in between sessions, or to help even out the bed bugs, it's also been said that he's no stranger to using a little makeup here and there, and is even practiced at applying it himself. Likewise, the divisive politician has been known to go a bit overboard with it, and there's a tragic evolution of Trump's bronzer obsession that can be tracked in real time.

What's even more jarring than seeing the leader of the free world with an orange face, however, are those rare glimpses of him without one. The public is used to photos and appearances where Trump's tangerine facade takes the spotlight, only to be upstaged by slashes of pink around the edges where proper blending apparently wasn't on the agenda. Imagine if his whole face was that pink, or an even worse hue, like when he hits the golf course without a hint of bronzer in sight.