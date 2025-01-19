Rare Times Donald Trump Was Spotted Without His Orange Tan

Donald Trump's appearance is as polarizing as his rhetoric, policies, and 2025 cabinet picks. When it comes to his orange face and straw-like combover, people are firmly divided along party lines, with those on the right seemingly in on the joke — because what other reason could there be for blind acceptance? — and those on the left scratching their head in bewilderment.

Whatever camp you're in, you have to at least question the reason Trump's skin is so orange. Unfortunately, it remains one of the real estate mogul's never-ending mysteries, along with: why does he do that weird smug smirk thing? And why does he spend an inordinate amount of time wondering if he'd rather be electrocuted or eaten alive by sharks? We will likely never know.

In December 2024, Trump's Time "Person Of The Year" cover accidentally made his tragic makeup fail so obvious. The magazine's decision to choose Trump proved highly controversial, and photographing him devoid of the radioactive-looking orange hue he's so famed for was equally so, with some claiming Time was attempting to make the MAGA icon look more serious and presidential. Meanwhile, in October 2024, we took a makeup wipe to Trump's tan and gave him his natural color back. The difference was, well, check it out for yourself. Alternatively, read on to see the (very rare) times that Trump saved us the effort and was spotted without his orange tan.