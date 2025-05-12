Trump's Most Unflattering Makeup-Free Golf Outings
We might not be fans of Donald Trump's makeup mishaps, but there's certainly something to be said for the consistency of his go-to look. However, Trump also spends a considerable (like, criticism-inducing) amount of time on the golf course, and sports and full glam are generally not a great combo. Enter, a number of makeup-free pics — but sadly for the president, not all of them are flattering.
We'll start with the time Trump participated in the LIV Golf pro-am back in July 2022. For the occasion, he opted for a MAGA hat as well as a Trump New York golf shirt ... and TBH, that was probably for the best. After all, without his signature orange tan and bronzer, Trump looked so different we barely recognized him. The former reality star was uncharacteristically pale, even a little pink, and his hair looking a little sticky from being under his hat all day certainly didn't help.
Our first thought when we saw snaps from the day? "Grandpa." Quotes, because said thought happened to be in his granddaughter (and fellow golf lover) Kai Trump's voice.
Donald looked more bronzed in October 2022
A few months after being photographed looking a tad pasty, Donald Trump returned for another LIV Golf invitational in October 2022, his faux tan gloriously restored — and we'll be the first to admit that we were grateful to go back to the orangey hue we knew (there's something we never expected to say). That said, with the exception of his spray tan, the Don was still makeup-free, and once again, his bare face coupled with his slicked-back hair stuck under his MAGA cap wasn't especially flattering. Far from his typically polished appearance, he was still giving grandpa-on-the-green. What's more (and this may well have come down to bad lighting), he also looked rather tired, with very prominent under-eye bags.
One thing we will say is that Trump looked thrilled to be on the course, and that, coupled with a good moisturizer, translated into a glowy skin moment. They do say happy presidents are the prettiest, right?
Donald looked pale again in May 2023
We've got to hand it to Donald Trump: When it comes to his golfing attire, he takes a surprisingly sustainable approach, as he's been photographed wearing the same outfit countless times. Of course, Trump has said he lost money the first time he served as president, so maybe that's played a role. Regardless, we've got to say we were impressed to see him switching things up (kind of, anyway), when he pulled a navy quarter-zip over his go-to Trump New York golf shirt, black pants and MAGA hat combo. It also temporarily distracted us from his no-makeup look — and boy, was that necessary.
Sadly for Trump, when he hit the green at his Scottish club, Trump Turnberry, in May 2023, he was back to being on the pasty side. But, like we said, that navy quarter-zip did wonders, and in addition to being a change from his regular 'fit, the fact that we didn't see his pale skin right next to his white shirt softened what could easily have been a very ghostly sight.
Donald's light gray quarter-zip was a mistake for a makeup-free day
Remember what we said about the navy quarter-zip being Donald Trump's saving grace? Consider this proof.
A few weeks after Trump was pictured playing golf in Scotland, he played in another LIV Golf pro-am tournament, this time at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. Instead of his navy quarter-zip, he went for a light gray one, and suffice it to say, it wasn't great. In fact, we may even add it to our list of Trump's worst fashion fails, because in addition to already looking pale sans makeup, the gray washed him out even more. It also amplified the president's skin damage, which a cosmetic dermatologist previously told Nicki Swift is likely one of the reasons Trump typically piles on the fake tan and bronzer when he isn't on the course.
Whatever the reason, here's hoping that after seeing the unflattering pics, Trump tossed the gray pullover altogether.
Donald looked exhausted in his personally branded getup
In another instance of Donald Trump needing branded clothing to remind people who he was, in August 2023, he attended a LIV Golf Invitational sporting (what else?) his MAGA hat, but this time with a new golf shirt. Instead of his trusty Trump New York shirt, he donned one featuring a presidential seal and the words "President Donald Trump" embroidered on it.
Granted, Trump wasn't quite as pale this time, but that's not to say he looked the picture of health. Instead of his signature tangerine glow, he looked a little more grapefruit-coded (read: burned). He also seemed to be struggling with the heat, with his skin a little on the sweaty side. However, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt there and call it "glowy."
He went Republican red at the 2024 LIV Golf invitational in Miami
Donald Trump didn't play in the 2024 LIV Golf pro-am at Trump National Doral, so one might have expected him to turn up with the glam he's become known for. After all, this is a man who left even his fans scratching their heads when he arrived at the Miami Grand Prix in a suit. But, no — he arrived in his standard golf getup, and without a stitch of makeup. Unfortunately, it seems he also left the house sans SPF, because in pictures of him from the day, he skipped the grapefruit color and went straight into tomato territory. Of course, not every part of his face was burned ... and while that was probably a win for his skin, the white patches beneath his eyes and above his top lip only made him look even more bizarre.
As someone with decades of experience on the golf course, something tells us Trump is comfortable with his makeup-free approach. Perhaps a little too comfortable, especially for someone who habitually finds fault with others' appearances. Hey, at least it makes for some meme-worthy content.