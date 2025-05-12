Trump's Most Unflattering Makeup-Free Golf Outings

We might not be fans of Donald Trump's makeup mishaps, but there's certainly something to be said for the consistency of his go-to look. However, Trump also spends a considerable (like, criticism-inducing) amount of time on the golf course, and sports and full glam are generally not a great combo. Enter, a number of makeup-free pics — but sadly for the president, not all of them are flattering.

We'll start with the time Trump participated in the LIV Golf pro-am back in July 2022. For the occasion, he opted for a MAGA hat as well as a Trump New York golf shirt ... and TBH, that was probably for the best. After all, without his signature orange tan and bronzer, Trump looked so different we barely recognized him. The former reality star was uncharacteristically pale, even a little pink, and his hair looking a little sticky from being under his hat all day certainly didn't help.

Our first thought when we saw snaps from the day? "Grandpa." Quotes, because said thought happened to be in his granddaughter (and fellow golf lover) Kai Trump's voice.