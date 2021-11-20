Donald Trump Reveals Just How Much Money He Lost While Serving As President

Speaking with noted right-wing conspiracy theorist and pillow entrepreneur Mike "MyPillow Guy" Lindell, former President Donald Trump bemoaned what he described as a billions-worth financial drain, attributing it to the four years he served as president, per Newsweek. At the same token, he curiously posited that others in political offices made money, rather than lost it.

"Look at the money they make, they're full-time politicians, [Nancy] Pelosi and all these people [Maxine] Waters, [Barack] Obama," Trump said to Lindell, via Newsweek. "I expected to lose a lot of money, I lost billions. I expected that, it was okay. These people made money being president." Trump didn't provide evidence or explain how he came to that conclusion.

As for Trump's claims about losing "billions" of dollars during his White House tenure, it's possible that his statement could contain a kernel of truth — except for the fact that his draining fortunes most likely preceded his presidency. Though Trump was not involved with his family's Trump Organization while in office, revenue for Trump properties was already in decline prior to 2016. Similarly, Trump-owned golf courses, which number at around 16 or 17, have lost Trump's business empire at least $315.6 million in total since 2000, a decline which began more than 15 years before Trump hit the 2016 campaign trail.