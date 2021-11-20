Donald Trump Reveals Just How Much Money He Lost While Serving As President
While recent data suggests a steep decline in popularity regarding content related to Donald Trump, it appears to have little or no impact on Trump's ragged strategy to cry "election fraud" in any and every possible avenue still available to him. From Trump launching his own social media platform, the already-flailing Truth Social, to staging Trump rallies nationwide for the sole purpose of keeping his voter-related conspiracy theory in the papers, the former commander-in-chief's aims in promoting his allegations, along with himself, are generally clear.
But during a 40-minute November interview broadcast by Right Side Broadcasting Network (via Insider), Trump dedicated a segment of time to claiming his term as president came with large losses — monetary losses, that is. Trump claimed (via Newsweek) that while former President Barack Obama "made money being president," the reverse was true in his case.
So, is Trump's story actually true? Or is it another example of playing fast-and-loose with facts?
Trump says he's lost billions — but his financial drain began before he took office
Speaking with noted right-wing conspiracy theorist and pillow entrepreneur Mike "MyPillow Guy" Lindell, former President Donald Trump bemoaned what he described as a billions-worth financial drain, attributing it to the four years he served as president, per Newsweek. At the same token, he curiously posited that others in political offices made money, rather than lost it.
"Look at the money they make, they're full-time politicians, [Nancy] Pelosi and all these people [Maxine] Waters, [Barack] Obama," Trump said to Lindell, via Newsweek. "I expected to lose a lot of money, I lost billions. I expected that, it was okay. These people made money being president." Trump didn't provide evidence or explain how he came to that conclusion.
As for Trump's claims about losing "billions" of dollars during his White House tenure, it's possible that his statement could contain a kernel of truth — except for the fact that his draining fortunes most likely preceded his presidency. Though Trump was not involved with his family's Trump Organization while in office, revenue for Trump properties was already in decline prior to 2016. Similarly, Trump-owned golf courses, which number at around 16 or 17, have lost Trump's business empire at least $315.6 million in total since 2000, a decline which began more than 15 years before Trump hit the 2016 campaign trail.