Trump Escapes For Makeup-Free Golf Outing As JD Vance Rift Rumors Explode

Donald Trump has decided to unwind with a golf outing days after rumors that he and JD Vance have fallen out exploded — and it looks like he left his makeup at home. As Trump's base suspiciously eyed JD Vance for meeting with WSJ owner Rupert Murdoch, weeks before the publication claimed that Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein an explicit birthday card in 2004, the president seemingly decided to flaunt his natural skin tone as he let his hair down and enjoyed a few rounds of golf with pro golfer Eugenio Chacarra. As you can see below, Chacarra, who posted several photos and video clips of their golf session to Instagram, included a shot of Trump at a table, looking way less orange than normal.

According to Fast Company, Trump has apparently been donning less makeup since the pandemic. As for the products that the president has likely used to achieve his evolving hue over the years, bronzer and possibly self-tanner seem to be the most likely culprits. "Because I have done Trump's makeup several times, I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup," shared MUA Kriss Blevens with the publication. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he'd come to feel healthy in from living in Florida."

Either way, it seems like Trump took a break from his bronzer obsession as he enjoyed some downtime on the golf course. Unfortunately for him, the internet is not done speculating about him and JD Vance.