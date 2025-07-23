Trump Escapes For Makeup-Free Golf Outing As JD Vance Rift Rumors Explode
Donald Trump has decided to unwind with a golf outing days after rumors that he and JD Vance have fallen out exploded — and it looks like he left his makeup at home. As Trump's base suspiciously eyed JD Vance for meeting with WSJ owner Rupert Murdoch, weeks before the publication claimed that Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein an explicit birthday card in 2004, the president seemingly decided to flaunt his natural skin tone as he let his hair down and enjoyed a few rounds of golf with pro golfer Eugenio Chacarra. As you can see below, Chacarra, who posted several photos and video clips of their golf session to Instagram, included a shot of Trump at a table, looking way less orange than normal.
According to Fast Company, Trump has apparently been donning less makeup since the pandemic. As for the products that the president has likely used to achieve his evolving hue over the years, bronzer and possibly self-tanner seem to be the most likely culprits. "Because I have done Trump's makeup several times, I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup," shared MUA Kriss Blevens with the publication. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he'd come to feel healthy in from living in Florida."
Either way, it seems like Trump took a break from his bronzer obsession as he enjoyed some downtime on the golf course. Unfortunately for him, the internet is not done speculating about him and JD Vance.
The internet thinks JD Vance is feuding with Trump
As the Vice President, JD Vance is supposed to be Donald Trump's right-hand man. However, a larger portion of Trump's supporters is speculating that Vance may not be as loyal as they previously thought. In the wake of Vance secretly meeting with Rupert Murdoch, many internet users have posted their theories as to what the meeting consisted of, and it doesn't bode well for Vance's relationship with Trump.
On Reddit, for example, many users believe that Vance met with the media mogul in order to set up his own political career. "They are going to make him president," wrote one user. A second suggested that Vance and co were secretly convening to remove Trump from power. "They're planning for the removal of Trump from the top of the MAGA pyramid," they wrote. "They're focused on the continuation of the conservative narrative and all the dirty tricks they need to do that. If Democrats aren't aware of this and planning to counter it they are useless." Meanwhile, a third user suggested that Vance wasn't secretly working to ruin Trump. Instead, he was there to help broker some kind of deal that would help him in some way or another. "Serious question. Why are so many convinced he is throwing Trump under the bus?" mused the user. "Its more likely he is working a deal FOR Trump."