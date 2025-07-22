JD Vance's Slimy Rupert Murdoch Meeting Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

JD Vance's conveniently timed meeting with Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch has people wondering if the vice president has turned on Donald Trump.

If you recall, on July 17, the Wall Street Journal published the contents of an alleged birthday card Donald Trump sent to the late Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003. While Trump has distanced himself from Epstein and his sordid trafficking actions over the years, which landed him in prison in 2019, the contents of the card — which was described as "bawdy" and featured a hand-drawn naked woman — seemed to suggest that both men had a much closer relationship with each other than Trump previously claimed.

Interestingly, the Daily Mail has reported that Vance actually met up with Murdoch, who owns the Wall Street Journal, roughly one month before their shocking report on Trump. According to the outlet, the subject matter that Vance discussed has yet to be revealed, further fueling the rumor he may have been secretly planning to somehow knock Trump off his feet. On X, formerly known as Twitter, for example, one user wrote, "JD Vance is plotting a coup against Trump." A second user tweeted, "JD Vance scheming against Trump already." Meanwhile, a third speculated about Trump's failed bromance with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "He was silent for too long when Musk rebelled," they wrote. "This is a red flag."