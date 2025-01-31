The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Scandal has walked hand-in-hand with the Trump name for decades, long before Donald Trump — who has plenty of other weird things about him everyone seems to ignore — entered politics and was twice elected America's president, in 2016 and again in 2024. That goes all the way back to the 1970s, when Trump and his father, Fred Trump, were accused of discriminating against Black people when renting out apartments. Then, in the 1980s, there were rumors of mafia connections, while the 2000s brought about the infamous bankruptcy of his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City.

Trump's presidency, of course, brought about even more controversy. Not only was he impeached twice (the first president in U.S. history to own that dubious honor), who can forget his notorious musing, during a live news conference, about whether injecting bleach into one's bloodstream could shield citizens from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the apples have not fallen far from the tree; Trump's children and their spouses have also experienced controversy over the years. To discover more, read on for a rundown of some of the biggest scandals the Trump family can't escape.