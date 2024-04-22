All The Trump Family Members Who Got Married At Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump called his Mar-a-Lago resort "The Winter White House" and regularly conducted affairs of state within its glitzy, gilded walls. Still, it wasn't all work, as Trump also hosted weddings for family members at the palatial Florida estate. In addition, he charges bank for outsiders to say "I do" inside the gaudy Versailles-style 20,000-square-foot ballroom, which has $7 million worth of gold leaf plastered on its walls.

Exceptionally fortunate newlyweds may get a surprise appearance from the great man himself. New York magazine obtained video of Trump gatecrashing Nashville socialite Vanessa Falk's wedding in February 2017. Trump was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when news broke that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, so it's easy to understand why he was eager to rush off and celebrate. Trump even took to the stage where, according to CNN, he boasted to wedding guests, "[The bride and groom] paid me a fortune.'"

Trump was also a wedding crasher at John and Megan Arrigo's big day. TMZ had a video of him rambling to the captive audience about Joe Biden's Iranian and Chinese policy, the Mexican border situation, and his unfounded but never-ending insistence that the 2020 election was stolen. It's a given that even the worst-ever best-man speech could never top that one. But what are Trump family Mar-a-Lago weddings like? Well, dust off your fancy frock and strap on your dancing shoes; we're taking a peek inside their big day blow-outs.