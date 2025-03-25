Karoline Leavitt's Lip Filler Sticks Out Like A Sore Thumb In Latest Fox News Appearance
Since taking on the role of White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's transformation has ignited plenty of shady plastic surgery rumors. Her latest appearance on Fox News is sure to send those rumors into overdrive. Her lips, which seem to be getting more and more plump over time, seem like they're at their biggest yet.
.@karolineleavitt discusses major companies investing in America again: "Every time you go to the store to purchase a product, you no longer see 'Made in China' on the back; you are seeing 'Made in America' on the back—that's President Trump's vision with these tariffs." pic.twitter.com/nFfjXKDkpC
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 25, 2025
Plenty of folks have been wondering what's happening with Leavitt's lips, and a plastic surgeon even told us that filler is probably involved. It hasn't been long since Leavitt took on the role of press secretary. But in just two months on the job, her look has seemed to evolve at quite a rapid pace. On March 24, she had an almost brand new look for her Fox News interview. Sure — some of the variations of her face could be cracked up to some unfortunate makeup fails. Yet, Leavitt's latest appearance has her looking nearly unrecognizable, and we have a feeling that some fresh lip filler is likely the culprit.
People weren't afraid to call out Karoline Leavitt's new look
Karoline Leavitt took to Fox News with her classic long blonde locks, some particularly arched eyebrows, and most glaringly of all, some seriously plump lips. Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, took note of her unusual look. "Sad to see how they made Karoline all [Mar-a-Lago] plastic," one X user wrote. Another commenter added, "Hahaha. Her face changes daily." Others agreed with the speculation that Leavitt likely relies on lip fillers to achieve her glossy, plump lips.
Comparing Leavitt's latest Fox News appearance to how she's appeared in other recent photos shows such a drastic difference that it's really no surprise that many netizens called her out. Still, it's even more surprising to compare Leavitt's current aesthetic to how she appeared a few years back. It's clear that regardless of what's causing all the changes to her face, she seems to be aiming for an entirely new look. And, from the looks of it, Leavitt is rapidly heading toward being a carbon copy of many fellow prominent MAGA ladies.