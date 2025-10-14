Karoline Leavitt's Mar-A-Lago Makeover Is More Obvious Than Ever In Side By Side Photos
The Mar-a-Lago transformation of Karoline Leavitt's face is obvious to anyone who compares her contemporary appearance to older photos she has posted to Instagram. Scrolling near the bottom of her page, social media users can find a snap uploaded in July 2017 that helps illustrate just how different the former Saint Anselm College student looked in the past compared to her days as the White House press secretary.
In the picture, Leavitt had a fresh-faced look while wearing a floral-patterned halter top. Her long hair at the time was brushed back, giving a clear view of the changes to her face over the years. Leavitt flashed a large smile in the 2017 pic, but her cheeks were not as filled out as people have become accustomed to seeing. Her nose looked noticeably wider, and both her top and bottom lips looked thin, especially in contrast to how much more pronounced they would become.
Comparing that photograph to images of Leavitt at the U.S. Open on September 7, 2025, only further highlights how Mar-a-Lago-fied her face had become. The press secretary attended the event along with Donald Trump and members of Trumpland. Her nose looked petite compared to the 2017 picture, and her cheeks seemed to have been altered with some filler. It also appeared that Leavitt had new lip filler, as her full lips looked especially pronounced. That wasn't the only time Leavitt's cosmetically enhanced features were evident while attending a sporting event.
Karoline Leavitt's lips seem to only get bigger
To commemorate the Fourth of July weekend in 2025, Karoline Leavitt uploaded an Instagram carousel detailing the festivities she took part in. The first slide was a shot of Leavitt and her much older husband walking outside the White House, but it was the third snap that showcased her Mar-a-Lago-style makeover. Leavitt was photographed in the stands at a Washington Nationals game, sitting with a friend while rocking a black tank top and red pants. Her lips were pursed and especially large as she posed for the camera, choosing to smoosh them together rather than smiling. They were so large that it seemed Leavitt may have had a filler tune-up just beforehand. Social media users popped up in the replies and urged her to ease up on the cosmetic procedures. "What's wrong with her lips? [lip emoji] is that scaring [sic] from botched surgery," one follower asked.
Photographs have highlighted how much work Leavitt has had done over the years, but video footage can be even more telling. In March, Leavitt's lip filler stuck out like a sore thumb during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity. She sat with her mouth closed while the host spoke, her lips an obvious eyesore. Footage of the Fox News appearance was uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, where users roasted the press secretary for adopting the typical Trump look for women. "Sad to see how they made Karoline all Mara Lago plastic," one viewer tweeted. "She's starting to get female MAGA face. It's crazy how that happens," another added.