Hailey Bieber's Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes

Hailey Bieber's "girl next door" chicness has garnered her a fan base who flock to follow her style. Combining luxury with streetwear, Hailey's looks have now become a staple across social media for those who crave the clean-cut, beige-forward, "Hailey Bieber aesthetic." Hailey, born into the iconic Baldwin family, has worked hard to curate a certain vibe for her brand that lies somewhere between relatability and untouchable opulence. It seems that her efforts have fallen short, as her reputation has continued to plummet despite her fashion prowess.

These days, it seems Hailey can't do anything without garnering negative attention. Perhaps this is the price to pay for being the wife of one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Justin Bieber. Or, some would argue, it's the price to pay for "stealing" Justin away from pop royalty Selena Gomez (more on that later). On the internet, which often feeds off negativity in any sense of the word, Hailey has been labeled a "mean girl" based on her actions as she's come into her own. While she also has many admirers who would argue that this label is undeserved, it has certainly made a dent in her ever-melting reputation.