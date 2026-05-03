Hailey Bieber's Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes
Hailey Bieber's "girl next door" chicness has garnered her a fan base who flock to follow her style. Combining luxury with streetwear, Hailey's looks have now become a staple across social media for those who crave the clean-cut, beige-forward, "Hailey Bieber aesthetic." Hailey, born into the iconic Baldwin family, has worked hard to curate a certain vibe for her brand that lies somewhere between relatability and untouchable opulence. It seems that her efforts have fallen short, as her reputation has continued to plummet despite her fashion prowess.
These days, it seems Hailey can't do anything without garnering negative attention. Perhaps this is the price to pay for being the wife of one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Justin Bieber. Or, some would argue, it's the price to pay for "stealing" Justin away from pop royalty Selena Gomez (more on that later). On the internet, which often feeds off negativity in any sense of the word, Hailey has been labeled a "mean girl" based on her actions as she's come into her own. While she also has many admirers who would argue that this label is undeserved, it has certainly made a dent in her ever-melting reputation.
Hailey Bieber was labeled a 'beggar' after asking for a cover story
According to Interview Magazine, Hailey Bieber straight-up asked for a cover story, and of course, since she is Hailey Bieber, she got what she wanted. This factoid, mentioned at the top of the article and promoted across social media platforms, sparked backlash. Instagram and X users deemed Bieber asking for a cover story an act of "begging." One Instagram comment under the Interview Magazine post reads, "So she had to ask for it when other celebrities are asked," complete with a few laughing face emojis.
There's a certain level of shade in exposing that Bieber asked for a cover story. Unfortunately for her, there was also backlash to what she said during the interview. She was asked about the biggest misconception about herself, to which she answered, "I feel like we're past the misconception that I'm a b***h. This is not a misconception, but I feel like people really don't understand me, which I think is quite common for someone in the public eye." In response to this quote, one X user wrote, "She begged for the magazine cover to say this??" proving that there appears to be no escape from her "mean girl" label, especially on the internet.
Hailey Bieber's shady feud with Selena Gomez and a messy relationship timeline with Justin Bieber
It appears that Hailey Bieber's insecurities shine bright when it comes to her husband's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. While it's been a substantial amount of time since the two were together, there's no denying that Justin Bieber and Gomez were the "it" couple of their time. Given their iconic relationship and the genuine connection the two seemed to have, the internet took it upon itself to build a parasocial feud between Hailey and Gomez. There have been several social media interactions that have been ripped apart for any signs of hatred. One moment in particular involved Hailey purportedly liking a negative TikTok post about Gomez's husband Benny Blanco's appearance (via People.)
Hailey and Gomez's feud runs deeper than surface-level social media interactions. When Hailey posted an Instagram Story of her and Justin captioned, "10 New Years together and counting" with a middle finger and heart emoji (via BuzzFeed), this sparked more of the age-old discussion surrounding the messy timeline of Justin ending it with Gomez and starting things with Hailey. Justin and Gomez were on and off towards the end, with Hailey stepping in occasionally before being promoted to full-time girlfriend, which many fans have labeled as her "stealing" Justin away from Gomez. "10 years together" is certainly a bold thing to say about a relationship with a famously blurry timeline — especially when Justin and Gomez briefly reignited their old flame after the picture that Hailey shared was taken.
The TikTok series that exposed just how obsessed Hailey Bieber is rumored to be with Justin and Selena
Hailey Bieber's reputation took a major tumble with the circulation of a seven-part TikTok series (full series via YouTube.) The series detailed how Hailey's obsession with Justin Bieber as a die-hard Belieber led to her dating and eventually marrying her celebrity crush. Considering that Hailey was born a Baldwin, she was able to attend plenty of Justin's concerts and events with elite VIP experiences. However, when she was spotted in the background of paparazzi videos of Justin and Selena Gomez going out on a date, Hailey's interest in Justin went from being labeled just a "fan" to an "obsessed" super fan with stalker-ish tendencies.
The series also broke down several moments where it appeared that Hailey was fully copying Selena Gomez. After Gomez made waves in certain outfits, Hailey would post a photo or be captured wearing something very similar. The copying went beyond clothing items, with one of the most extreme examples being a tattoo. Just 12 days after Gomez debuted her small "g" tattoo behind her ear, Hailey would reveal her new "g" tattoo in the exact same spot. There are even more examples of this copying detailed in the TikTok series, which Hailey was thinking of taking legal action against, according to TMZ.
Hailey Bieber's racist tweets were considered hypocritical after she wore an 'ICE out' pin to the Grammys
It's happened to many celebrities. Your life is going great, you're rising in popularity, you're getting everything you want, and then it hits you — the consequences of your own actions. The cancellation ingredient that has hit many celebrities in their prime is their unearthed racist tweets from years ago. It seems that many celebrities have been able to move on from this by apologizing for their actions, but the internet never truly forgets.
Hailey Bieber's racist tweets were resurfaced when she wore an "ICE Out" pin to the Grammys to protest against ICE's actions. One X user wrote, "Concept of Hailey Bieber wearing 'ICE OUT" pin,' and attached a screenshot of a 2012 tweet from Bieber that read, "Shut up before I smack you back to your own country." This wasn't the only racist post Bieber made, with another one reading, "To those foreigners who don't celebrate Thanksgiving, so sorry your country didn't have Pilgrims or Indians to start such a sick holiday." While these posts were made long ago, it certainly doesn't excuse the racism, especially since Bieber hasn't addressed any of them, according to The Mirror US.
The cherry on top of this wrecked reputation: Hailey Bieber isn't nice to service workers
To top it all off, it's also been documented that Hailey Bieber isn't the nicest to service workers. In a TikTok made by an ex-restaurant hostess, it was revealed that Bieber's attitude wasn't great in comparison to her other celebrity counterparts. The creator said, "This is going to be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice." She then gave Bieber a failing score of 3.5 out of 10 in terms of niceness.
The post eventually made its way to Bieber's radar, and she made an apology to the TikTok creator. In the comments of the video, she wrote, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!" (via Us Weekly). Despite the public humiliation, at least Bieber apologized for her behavior and hopefully took the complaint into consideration the next time she went out to eat.