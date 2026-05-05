'He Didn't Understand': Fresh Prince Star Janet Hubert Publicly Shaded Will Smith

Janet Hubert played Aunt Viv, Will Smith's loving fictional aunt on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but her real-life relationship with him was very toxic. For more than two decades, Hubert has been one of several celebrities who've had beef with Smith. She's spoken a lot about her time with Smith on the show, including condemning him for making racially-centered jokes on set. "I was a dark-skinned, African-American mother, and Will used to tell the you're-so-black jokes to the audience before the show, and at one point, I came out and stopped him ..." she recalled in an interview with Black America Web (via Newsweek). "He didn't understand how unbelievably disrespectful that was to women like me."

Hubert left "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" in 1993, when her contract negotiations broke down. She claimed that Smith, whom she didn't get along with, labeled her as "difficult," which led to Hubert's tragic downward spiral. "I lost everything — reputation, everything," she explained to Smith on the HBO "Fresh Prince of Bel Air Reunion Special" in 2020 (via Access Hollywood)."Those words, calling a Black woman 'difficult' in Hollywood is the kiss of death," she added.

Despite their former tension, the reunion special ultimately gave the former co-stars a chance to clear the air. During the program, which also included the entire main cast of "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" (except for James Avery, who passed away in 2013), Smith and Hubert were able to talk things out and even exchanged apologies. Fortunately, it appears to have stuck!