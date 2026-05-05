Whatever Happened To '90s Star Rene Russo?

From posing for Vogue to starring in films like "Get Shorty" and "The Thomas Crown Affair," once upon a time, Rene Russo was a household name. However, she slowed down in a big way around the mid-aughts — and that was by her own design.

Russo was booked and busy from the time she was a teenager, and like we said, even before she went into acting, she'd done a number of covers for Vogue. Of course, she ultimately did go into acting in the late '80s, and from then until 2005, she churned out a ton of projects. However, she slowed down after the remake of "Yours, Mine & Ours" ... which earned five Stinker Award nominations. A massive movie flop would give anyone pause, and in a 2017 interview with Build Series, Russo acknowledged that the jobs available to her prompted a hiatus. "I took a long time off and just gardened, because I just, you know, there are other things that I love, and there weren't that many great roles," she said. Russo added that she decided to do her own thing until something good did come along.

It's worth noting that Russo has spoken about actively choosing to do what made her happy in other interviews, too. In 2014, she told Shock Ya! that after getting her start so young, she'd never really had an opportunity to slow down. "There was never any time," she said of the fact that she was in back-to-back projects for years. Granted, she acknowledged that some people were fine doing just that, but she explained, "For me there were other things that I wanted to do. At a certain point I had to ask myself, 'Well Renee, if you don't do them, what? Are you just going to keep doing one movie, after another, after another?" Fair enough!