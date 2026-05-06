Before & After Pics Capture Jason Statham's Hair Transformation
Most fans picture Jason Statham as bald when they think of him, but the action star has actually made small changes to his hair over the years. The transformation of Statham truly started after his diving career came to an end. The "Wrath of Man" star was on Britain's National Diving Squad before hanging up his trunks in the early '90s — when he still had a full head of hair.
He also had hair. https://t.co/CfckJCuev5
— Justus (@justusben) August 2, 2024
Statham dabbled in modeling before his big break in 1998's "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels." Combining his athletic background with his roguish looks, Statham was able to chisel out a career as an action star by the mid-2000s. All the while, his hair was dissipating.
Comparing older photos with newer ones illustrates how Statham's hair has receded, and how he eventually changed his approach to cutting it. The first snap was taken at an event promoting the release of a new Audi car in October 2006 — the same year that "Crank" hit theaters. Statham has stubble on his face and closely cropped hair in the picture. In the back, the clipped hair resembles a buzzcut, but he only has tiny tufts in the front, with Statham losing the battle to male pattern baldness. The second photo was taken 20 years later at the United Kingdom premiere of his film "Shelter" in January 2026. By that time, he had shaved the top of his head, but still kept the remaining hair on the sides intact, although he trimmed it much closer.
Once he started to embrace his bald aesthetic, Jason Statham's popularity and net worth both shot through the roof. "Never realized this but Jason Statham is actually a really important figure in the Bald community," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter. In fact, Statham's baldness is more iconic than you may think.
Jason Statham prefers being bald
Jason Statham had a hilarious response when it was revealed that he was among the sexiest bald men in the world, according to a study conducted by the cosmetic treatment clinic Longevita in March 2021. Based on Google web results, researchers found that "The Beekeeper" actor came in at number three. The info was relayed to Statham during an interview with Access Hollywood the following month, but he was underwhelmed by the findings. "Third? That's nothing to shout about. Am I supposed to be happy with third?" he jokingly asked the interviewer. The "Spy" star was then informed that Prince William was given the title as the "sexiest" man with a bald head. At the time, the internet was upset about the findings, and many fans argued that Statham should've worn the crown (on his bald head).
Statham's baldness has become synonymous with his persona. Case in point, he spoke to WENN for the release of the 2013 film "Parker" and recalled going incognito for a scene. "I had a wig and glasses and a priest outfit on and we were at a state fair with thousands and thousands of people there," he said (via Express). Believe it or not, Statham preferred his natural look. "I put that wig on and said, 'Thank God I'm bald!' Hair just doesn't suit me," he added.
Perhaps Statham had learned that audiences prefer how his bald head looks. In 2005, he grew his hair out for "Revolver," a film directed by Guy Ritchie. "The funny thing about Jason is Jason actually has hair, and he makes himself look bald," Ritchie told Collider in December 2007. Audiences apparently wished he had stuck with the bald look, as the film wound up bombing at the box office and with critics.