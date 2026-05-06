Before & After Pics Capture Jason Statham's Hair Transformation

Most fans picture Jason Statham as bald when they think of him, but the action star has actually made small changes to his hair over the years. The transformation of Statham truly started after his diving career came to an end. The "Wrath of Man" star was on Britain's National Diving Squad before hanging up his trunks in the early '90s — when he still had a full head of hair.

Statham dabbled in modeling before his big break in 1998's "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels." Combining his athletic background with his roguish looks, Statham was able to chisel out a career as an action star by the mid-2000s. All the while, his hair was dissipating.

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Comparing older photos with newer ones illustrates how Statham's hair has receded, and how he eventually changed his approach to cutting it. The first snap was taken at an event promoting the release of a new Audi car in October 2006 — the same year that "Crank" hit theaters. Statham has stubble on his face and closely cropped hair in the picture. In the back, the clipped hair resembles a buzzcut, but he only has tiny tufts in the front, with Statham losing the battle to male pattern baldness. The second photo was taken 20 years later at the United Kingdom premiere of his film "Shelter" in January 2026. By that time, he had shaved the top of his head, but still kept the remaining hair on the sides intact, although he trimmed it much closer.

Once he started to embrace his bald aesthetic, Jason Statham's popularity and net worth both shot through the roof. "Never realized this but Jason Statham is actually a really important figure in the Bald community," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter. In fact, Statham's baldness is more iconic than you may think.