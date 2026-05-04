The Family Scandal That Rocked Rita Wilson's World
Rita Wilson's marriage to Tom Hanks has been going strong since 1988, making them one of the celeb couples who've been together for decades. Longevity aside, the actors' seemingly loving, healthy relationship, which produced two children, has cemented them as relationship goals for several generations of devoted fans. Unfortunately for Wilson, the family she came from wasn't nearly as picture-perfect as the family she created. Because, in 2012, she learned about a devastating family secret that her father never revealed before his death.
In April 2026, Wilson appeared on the "How to Fail With Elizabeth Day" podcast and recounted learning about the family her father, who immigrated to the U.S. from Bulgaria, had prior to meeting her mother. "I did this show — it's an English show, 'Who Do You Think You Are,'" she explained, revealing that she learned about her father's old life on the genealogy show. "My dad's first wife, whose name was Alice, gave birth on Dec. 26, and she died three days later due to complications from delivery," she revealed, adding, "Her son, and my dad's son, Emil, lived for four months."
If that wasn't heartbreaking enough, both Rita and her sister had children born on Dec. 26, which likely stirred up painful memories for their dad, even if he couldn't share them. "And I think of my dad, all of those years, celebrating all those birthdays, and knowing that he had a child born on Dec. 26, Emil, who passed away," she added.
Why Rita Wilson is opening up more
If you think that Rita Wilson's revelation may seem out of character, you'd be right. While their relationship hasn't been as secretive as some celeb romances, she and Tom Hanks have tried to keep as much of their lives as private as possible. "I've lived a very public life for a really long time, and I'm an extremely private person," Wilson told The Independent in April 2026. However, she's made a conscious effort to open up more in this phase of life. "It's served me well for a really long time, but it doesn't fit any more. It's something I've outgrown."
The multi-hyphenate was promoting her sixth album "Sound of a Woman" during the interview. And while it may seem from her rich, soulful vocals that she's been performing as long as she's been a mainstay on the big screen, her music career didn't start off until much later in life. She's not ashamed of the time it took to find her passion, either. "I'm proud that I started songwriting in my 50s," she told Big Issue in May 2026. "I don't believe there's any clock on creativity. I don't believe there is a window that passes and it's like: 'Sorry that passed you by, it was supposed to happen in 1983...'"
During her interview on the "How to Fail With Elizabeth Day" podcast, she revealed that she wished her dad would have shared more about his life with her. Perhaps this realization has prompted her to share more about her own life. After all, her latest chapter seems to involve expressing herself more than she ever has before, both when it comes to revealing her truth in interviews and through her music.