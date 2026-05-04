The Family Scandal That Rocked Rita Wilson's World

Rita Wilson's marriage to Tom Hanks has been going strong since 1988, making them one of the celeb couples who've been together for decades. Longevity aside, the actors' seemingly loving, healthy relationship, which produced two children, has cemented them as relationship goals for several generations of devoted fans. Unfortunately for Wilson, the family she came from wasn't nearly as picture-perfect as the family she created. Because, in 2012, she learned about a devastating family secret that her father never revealed before his death.

In April 2026, Wilson appeared on the "How to Fail With Elizabeth Day" podcast and recounted learning about the family her father, who immigrated to the U.S. from Bulgaria, had prior to meeting her mother. "I did this show — it's an English show, 'Who Do You Think You Are,'" she explained, revealing that she learned about her father's old life on the genealogy show. "My dad's first wife, whose name was Alice, gave birth on Dec. 26, and she died three days later due to complications from delivery," she revealed, adding, "Her son, and my dad's son, Emil, lived for four months."

If that wasn't heartbreaking enough, both Rita and her sister had children born on Dec. 26, which likely stirred up painful memories for their dad, even if he couldn't share them. "And I think of my dad, all of those years, celebrating all those birthdays, and knowing that he had a child born on Dec. 26, Emil, who passed away," she added.