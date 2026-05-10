The Sad Reasons Michael Jackson And Shirley Temple Bonded

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Shirley Temple and Michael Jackson achieved a ton of success at incredibly early ages, and for some, the thought of that, along with riches and worldwide recognition, may sound great. However, both were very open about the challenges that came with childhood fame, and both spoke about how they'd bonded over their unique yet heartbreaking experience.

Back in the early 2000s, Jackson was interviewed by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach for what would later be published as "The Soul of Michael Jackson: A Tragic Icon Reveals His Deepest Self in Intimate Conversation." Jackson would bring up Temple a number of times in their conversations, and even revealed that he "broke down" once when he visited her home. "I left there feeling baptized, I really did. I didn't know that I would break down crying when I saw her and I just broke down," he recalled.

As for what it was that made Jackson so emotional, he told Boteach that she was one of the very few people who could genuinely understand the tragic details of a childhood lost to fame. "It is hard to make other people understand it because they haven't been there," he admitted. As the figure often seen as the original child star, Temple did — and Jackson shared that after a home-cooked dinner at her house, they had even made plans to establish a museum specifically devoted to the memory of famous kids. "People don't know what happened to them," Jackson told Boteach of the sad reality of many young stars. That idea for a museum was also something Jackson shared with Boteach, the latter sharing that he wanted to expose "the imprisonment that stardom brought."