The Sad Reasons Michael Jackson And Shirley Temple Bonded
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Shirley Temple and Michael Jackson achieved a ton of success at incredibly early ages, and for some, the thought of that, along with riches and worldwide recognition, may sound great. However, both were very open about the challenges that came with childhood fame, and both spoke about how they'd bonded over their unique yet heartbreaking experience.
Back in the early 2000s, Jackson was interviewed by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach for what would later be published as "The Soul of Michael Jackson: A Tragic Icon Reveals His Deepest Self in Intimate Conversation." Jackson would bring up Temple a number of times in their conversations, and even revealed that he "broke down" once when he visited her home. "I left there feeling baptized, I really did. I didn't know that I would break down crying when I saw her and I just broke down," he recalled.
As for what it was that made Jackson so emotional, he told Boteach that she was one of the very few people who could genuinely understand the tragic details of a childhood lost to fame. "It is hard to make other people understand it because they haven't been there," he admitted. As the figure often seen as the original child star, Temple did — and Jackson shared that after a home-cooked dinner at her house, they had even made plans to establish a museum specifically devoted to the memory of famous kids. "People don't know what happened to them," Jackson told Boteach of the sad reality of many young stars. That idea for a museum was also something Jackson shared with Boteach, the latter sharing that he wanted to expose "the imprisonment that stardom brought."
Michael Jackson was one of the very few Shirley Temple confided in
Speaking to Closer Weekly in April 2026, a friend of Shirley Temple claimed that Michael Jackson was one of her confidants when it came to talking about her childhood. Speaking to the outlet, Barry Barsamian revealed that he was one of the others. "She'd say, 'I want you to feel honored, because I don't really talk about little Shirley with anyone except you and Michael Jackson,'" he recounted.
Though Temple didn't write about their relationship in her 1988 autobiography, "Child Star," she did open up about some of the horrific abuse she experienced at old Hollywood studios. One was the "punishment box" she'd been sent to on set, which was a dark sound box with an ice block in it. In an interview with the BBC, Temple revealed that she'd developed some health issues as a result. She also told BBC that she learned early on that "it's work not play" — a line hauntingly similar to Jackson's recollections of wanting to go to a park with other kids, but needing to go into a recording studio instead.
Of course, Temple left showbiz in her early twenties, and the former child star even went on to make a name for herself beyond Hollywood as a diplomat years later. Jackson, on the other hand, remained, and in one of his conversations with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, he acknowledged that while he "graduated" from child star to adult star, Temple had failed to stay "young and little forever." He said, "It was the end of her film career." There's a lot of heartbreak in both Jackson's and Temple's stories, but we're glad to know the two former child stars had one another for support.