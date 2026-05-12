Elizabeth Taylor Looked Entirely Different Without Makeup

Elizabeth Taylor is one of the most strikingly beautiful Hollywood stars of all time, her iconic violet-colored eyes having a lot to do with that. Of course, as was the case with many of icons of old Hollywood, she was seldom pictured sans a full face of glam (particularly once she was in her twenties), so seeing her without it certainly had us doing a double take. That said, makeup or not, there's no denying just how gorgeous the late actor was.

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We'll start by pointing out that in a pic of Taylor washing her dogs as a teen, she was focused on the task at hand. That means her instantly recognizable eyes weren't visible, and it's possible that if she had looked up, she might not have looked quite so different from the glammed-up lewks we tend to associate her with. Still, the star's features weren't quite as dramatically carved-out, and it was a much more natural look than what we're used to seeing on her.

Now, some might say that Taylor could very well have been wearing makeup in the pic, and we wouldn't rule out the possibility that she was rocking some very light glam. However, it is also worth noting that the actor herself once told Michael Kors she actually didn't wear makeup early on in her career. "When I was younger, for a long time I didn't wear any makeup in films," she shared as part of their conversation for Harper's Bazaar. Granted, Taylor's career did start when she was still a child, and it's possible that by the time the pic of her washing her pets as a 17-year-old was taken, that had changed. Either way, if we hadn't known it was Taylor in the pic, we wouldn't have guessed it was the "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" star.