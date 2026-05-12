Eve Plumb Admitted She Isn't Living Large Off The Brady Bunch Residuals

While "The Brady Bunch" cast have a few dark secrets that make it hard to root for some of them, their disappointment over compensation from the show is very understandable. Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady, appeared on "Where Are They Now" way back in 2013, and explained how little the cast was paid in syndication. "People do tend to assume that we made a lot of money off 'The Brady Bunch' because it's on all the time," she said. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case due to Hollywood norms at the time. "It wasn't like we signed some bad deal," the sitcom star, who more or less disappeared after the show, noted. "This is the way things were before 1973. People only got paid for reruns for the first 10 runs."

Despite the lack of residuals, Christopher Knight, who portrayed Peter Brady, was grateful for his "Brady Bunch" salary. "I believe the Bradys helped ... I mean, literally, there might not have been a way to exist where we were without some way of making those payments," he said on "The Real Brady Bros," a podcast he hosts with Barry Williams, who played his onscreen brother, Greg Brady. While Knight appreciates that his salary gave his family "the resources to pay the rent," it was a bit of a rude awakening when that cash source dried up. He felt it was a situation where the money from the show "got me to 18 and then eject."