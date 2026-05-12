Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Is Growing Up Fast
In January 2026, Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, helped their daughter Vida McConaughey celebrate her 16th birthday, and it feels like she's grown up so fast. Months after confirming that he and Alves were expecting their second child in 2010, the "Interstellar" actor announced the birth of Vida through a cheery statement on his website. "Happy New Year everybody!!! Vida is Portuguese for life and that's what God gave us this morning," Matthew gushed (via People). "Camila's recovering wonderfully and we are both truly honored to welcome this little lady into our family." The two were already parents to a son named Levi McConaughey, who was born in 2008. After Vida, they welcomed another baby boy, Livingston McConaughey, in 2012.
Throughout the years, Vida has blossomed into a stunning young lady and is a total carbon copy of her mother, Alves. In 2023, the Brazilian model-slash-designer delighted her followers when she posted a rare photo of Vida in honor of her daughter's 13th birthday. "Time flies ..." the proud mom captioned her Instagram post. "13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!"
The image showed Vida next to her "uncle" Woody Harrelson during her 13th birthday celebration, looking surprisingly grown in a white cropped top. A year later, she made a rare red carpet appearance with her family at a charity fundraiser co-hosted by Matthew in Texas. Vida, then 14, looked stunning posing with her parents and siblings in a pink floral gown by House of CB. "Their daughter is a mirror image of her mom. Beautiful family," a fan pointed out on Instagram. Another noted, "Vida looks exactly like Camila."
Indeed, Vida is Camila Alves' mini-me
Just as Levi McConaughey is a spitting image of Matthew McConaughey circa his early Hollywood days, Vida McConaughey is every bit her mother Camila Alves' mini-me. In 2026, the McConaughey ladies had a twinning moment at TIME Magazine's Women of the Year Awards in coordinating black-and-white ensembles. Alves went for an all-white look in a double-breasted, floor-length-dress from Ralph Lauren, styled with matching heels and her immaculate curls cascading over one shoulder. Vida, then 16, matched her outfit in a House of CB blazer dress in black, accessorizing with sheer tights and thick platform heels.
The teenager wore her hair in a similar style to her mother's in sleek, gorgeous curls. Notably, it wasn't the first and only time the stunning mother-and-daughter duo had fans seeing double. Back in 2024, they also stepped out in twinning looks for the Hermes runway show during New York Fashion Week. Vida looked like a pint-sized version of her mother in a collared zip-up jacket with a matching skirt and black Mary Jane flats. She color-coordinated with Alves, who sported an all-red leather ensemble straight from the fashion house's ready-to-wear spring 2024 collection. "Twins!" someone on Instagram gushed.
With Levi already making big moves in acting, it will be interesting to see whether Vida is planning to follow in her mother's footsteps and pursue modeling. She hasn't shown any interest as of this writing, but it appears Matthew and Alves won't stop her from chasing after her own dreams. In his memoir "Greenlights," the Oscar winner said his only hope for his children is for them to find something that they're passionate about. "I hope to give my children the opportunity to find what they love to do, work to be great at it, pursue it, and do it," he wrote (via Goodreads).