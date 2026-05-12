Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Vida Is Growing Up Fast

In January 2026, Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, helped their daughter Vida McConaughey celebrate her 16th birthday, and it feels like she's grown up so fast. Months after confirming that he and Alves were expecting their second child in 2010, the "Interstellar" actor announced the birth of Vida through a cheery statement on his website. "Happy New Year everybody!!! Vida is Portuguese for life and that's what God gave us this morning," Matthew gushed (via People). "Camila's recovering wonderfully and we are both truly honored to welcome this little lady into our family." The two were already parents to a son named Levi McConaughey, who was born in 2008. After Vida, they welcomed another baby boy, Livingston McConaughey, in 2012.

Throughout the years, Vida has blossomed into a stunning young lady and is a total carbon copy of her mother, Alves. In 2023, the Brazilian model-slash-designer delighted her followers when she posted a rare photo of Vida in honor of her daughter's 13th birthday. "Time flies ..." the proud mom captioned her Instagram post. "13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!"

The image showed Vida next to her "uncle" Woody Harrelson during her 13th birthday celebration, looking surprisingly grown in a white cropped top. A year later, she made a rare red carpet appearance with her family at a charity fundraiser co-hosted by Matthew in Texas. Vida, then 14, looked stunning posing with her parents and siblings in a pink floral gown by House of CB. "Their daughter is a mirror image of her mom. Beautiful family," a fan pointed out on Instagram. Another noted, "Vida looks exactly like Camila."