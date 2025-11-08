The Transformation Of Matthew McConaughey's Oldest Son, Levi

Matthew McConaughey has always lived an adventurous life, and his son is sometimes accidentally a part of those adventures. Levi McConaughey even has a crazy life-or-death story to recount from when he was only six months old. He was almost attacked by a mountain ram when he was a baby. His father told this shocking story while playing "True Confessions" on a 2018 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." McConaughey revealed that he and his wife were having a picnic with a six-month-old Levi to celebrate his 40th birthday when a mountain ram approached.

McConaughey said, "I had to launch Levi through the air for my wife to catch so that we didn't get rammed." This maneuver saved Levi, but the Hollywood veteran was still targeted by the ram. "I squared off and just tried to go as Yoda as I could with this ram and just say, 'Not me, whatever it is,' and he was kicking dirt and everything." During this face-off, the actor realized their picnic was actually between the "alpha" ram and all of its "ladies."

Thankfully, McConaughey's intimidation worked, and the ram backed off. As is evident by his 2020 book "Greenlights" and various interviews over the years, McConaughey has plenty of thrilling stories. Even though he was an infant at the time, this gave Levi a story he could tell for years.