Frasier Reportedly Had Tons Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama
The following references addiction.
"Frasier" brought joy to millions for 11 seasons, but it had its fair share of drama behind the scenes. For example, Kelsey Grammer, who starred as Dr. Frasier Crane — a quirky radio psychiatrist with a penchant for mischief — didn't get along well with Mercedes Ruehl. The story goes that Ruehl, who played station manager Kate Costas, hated Grammer's power over the show and even told him as much. "You know, I've decided if I could be anyone in the world, I would want to be you," she reportedly snarked, according to TV Tropes.
In addition to the supposed on-set drama with Grammer, Ruehl's theater background made for a rocky transition to TV, and she formally departed "Frasier" after five episodes. "When you do film, you aim your performance at a lens," she told The Seattle Times in December 1995. "In theater, you aim your performance at a roomful of people, but in television, you've got a lens and a bank of people behind it." She continued, "You just don't know where to aim it — and it really is a thing that has to be aimed." She also hinted at having a different creative vision than the writers.
On-set tension wasn't limited to the human actors. The late John Mahoney, who played Frasier's father, Martin Crane, wasn't best friends with his onscreen dog, Eddie. Why? Well, the dog used to bite him. "Mahoney hated him," Grammer told TV Guide in 2017.
Kelsey Grammer had to have an intervention for substance use
Fortunately, most of the main cast of "Frasier" was pretty solid and rarely ran into drama while filming. They were so close, in fact, that they held an intervention for Kelsey Grammer in 1996. Despite his lovable onscreen persona, the show's star navigated substance use, sparked partially by family tragedy — including his sister's murder. "It was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life because basically, it's kicking a dead horse," shared John Mahoney with "Dateline" in 2004 (via NBC News). "It's going to somebody's house whom you love, who's down, and just beating him down even further for his own good. And it was — it was horrifying."
Grammer himself realized the severity of his condition after a car accident. "After I rolled the Viper that's when I realized that I'd done something . . ." he shared on the E! series "Celebrity Profile" in 2001 (via the New York Post). "I actually spoke to Camille [his then-girlfriend and future wife Camille Donatacci] on the phone after that and said, 'I've done something I'm really ashamed of and I'm embarrassed about and I gotta get some help.'" Fortunately, things worked out for Grammer, who refused to let his past mistakes define him. "In the end, the tortured Kelsey Grammer — that guy doesn't really exist," he continued, adding, "Kelsey Grammer has been tortured, but not to the point where it ever really extinguished my joy." He's been sober for decades.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).