Frasier Reportedly Had Tons Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama

The following references addiction.

"Frasier" brought joy to millions for 11 seasons, but it had its fair share of drama behind the scenes. For example, Kelsey Grammer, who starred as Dr. Frasier Crane — a quirky radio psychiatrist with a penchant for mischief — didn't get along well with Mercedes Ruehl. The story goes that Ruehl, who played station manager Kate Costas, hated Grammer's power over the show and even told him as much. "You know, I've decided if I could be anyone in the world, I would want to be you," she reportedly snarked, according to TV Tropes.

In addition to the supposed on-set drama with Grammer, Ruehl's theater background made for a rocky transition to TV, and she formally departed "Frasier" after five episodes. "When you do film, you aim your performance at a lens," she told The Seattle Times in December 1995. "In theater, you aim your performance at a roomful of people, but in television, you've got a lens and a bank of people behind it." She continued, "You just don't know where to aim it — and it really is a thing that has to be aimed." She also hinted at having a different creative vision than the writers.

On-set tension wasn't limited to the human actors. The late John Mahoney, who played Frasier's father, Martin Crane, wasn't best friends with his onscreen dog, Eddie. Why? Well, the dog used to bite him. "Mahoney hated him," Grammer told TV Guide in 2017.