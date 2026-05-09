Antonio Banderas' Sizeable Age Gap With His Girlfriend Has Drawn Attention
When Antonio Banderas started dating his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, people quickly picked up on the significant age difference between the pair, who have 21 years between them. They first met at Cannes in May 2014, when Banderas was going through a divorce. Kimpel and Banderas made their relationship official later that year, and have been going strong ever since. However, the age gap between the two is noticeable, and while on the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival in 2024, Kimpel looked much younger than the "Puss in Boots" star. On Instagram, one commenter even wrote, "Thought it was his daughter Carmen."
May-December romances tend to hit trouble as the couple begins to age, and Banderas' health history could have an impact on their relationship. In 2019, Banderas suffered a heart attack, and with some quick thinking and a little aspirin, Kimpel saved her boyfriend's life. However, a source claiming to have details about the couple told Closer (via Yahoo) in April 2026 that Banderas' age and health issues have had a strong effect on their relationship. "The reality is, [Banderas is] old enough to be Nicole's father and he's acutely aware of his limitations," the insider said. "When you're around them, you can feel the age difference, and it's extreme."
Why people thought Antonio Banderas cheated on his ex
Years earlier, salacious rumors swirled over how Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel started dating. In June 2014, after 18 years of marriage, Banderas and his now-ex Melanie Griffith announced they were separating on amicable terms. The "Desperado" actor was not single for very long, and by December of that year, he and Kimpel had taken their relationship public. However, because he first met his now-girlfriend in May of 2014 — a month before announcing his divorce — there was speculation that Kimpel was the real reason Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith split.
The chatter that Kimpel caused the breakup became so intense that Banderas felt the need to address the gossip himself. "Nicole was not the motive of my divorce," he told Hola! (via The Arizona Republic) in April 2025. Banderas was clear about the timeline, and insisted it was all above board. "I met her at the Cannes Festival last year but we both knew where we were. I was still a married man," the actor noted. Though he admits there were sparks flying from the start, Banderas said, "Nicole told me, 'You've got to solve your problems first, then we'll see.'"