Antonio Banderas' Sizeable Age Gap With His Girlfriend Has Drawn Attention

When Antonio Banderas started dating his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, people quickly picked up on the significant age difference between the pair, who have 21 years between them. They first met at Cannes in May 2014, when Banderas was going through a divorce. Kimpel and Banderas made their relationship official later that year, and have been going strong ever since. However, the age gap between the two is noticeable, and while on the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival in 2024, Kimpel looked much younger than the "Puss in Boots" star. On Instagram, one commenter even wrote, "Thought it was his daughter Carmen."

May-December romances tend to hit trouble as the couple begins to age, and Banderas' health history could have an impact on their relationship. In 2019, Banderas suffered a heart attack, and with some quick thinking and a little aspirin, Kimpel saved her boyfriend's life. However, a source claiming to have details about the couple told Closer (via Yahoo) in April 2026 that Banderas' age and health issues have had a strong effect on their relationship. "The reality is, [Banderas is] old enough to be Nicole's father and he's acutely aware of his limitations," the insider said. "When you're around them, you can feel the age difference, and it's extreme."