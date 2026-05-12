Carol Burnett's Painful Lesson From Her Daughter's Addiction: 'Life Can Change On A Dime'
Carol Burnett has lived a long, whirlwind life. At 93 years old, she's more than earned her reputation as a Broadway and Hollywood legend. Burnett's spunky personality and spot-on timing made her a comedy icon, and "The Carol Burnett Show" is widely regarded as one of the best sketch comedy shows of all time. Whether it's the guests Carol Burnett adored on her show, or her fans, Burnett is adored by many. However, among her epic accomplishments, there are stains of tragedy.
In an interview with People in 2023, Burnett shared some wise words: "Life can change on a dime, so just be grateful today for what you have." Burnett has suffered a great deal of misfortune due to the substance abuse that has plagued her family for multiple generations. The comedian's parents suffered from alcoholism, and while she avoided trouble, Carol Burnett's children were not so lucky.
Burnett's daughter, Erin Hamilton, has struggled deeply with addiction over the years and has attempted rehabilitation treatment several times. After Erin lost custody of her son, Dylan, in 2020, Burnett and her husband petitioned to be appointed his legal guardian. However, Burnett lost the custody battle, and guardianship was instead granted to Jodi Pais Montgomery, who famously served as Britney Spears' conservator. Erin continued to fight for visitation rights in 2024 in order to attend her son's graduation, but was ultimately denied even after claiming to be completely sober.
Erin Hamilton isn't Carol Burnett's only daughter with substance abuse issues
Carol Burnett's sad life has unfortunately seen other tragedies as well. Burnett's eldest daughter, Carrie Hamilton, was in and out of the news since she was a teen due to her struggles with drug use. Burnett put Carrie through rehab three times, and the experience was a nightmare for the comedian. Though Carrie had a short relapse at 17 years old, she remained clean for the rest of her life.
After becoming sober, Carrie healed her relationship with her mother, and followed in her footsteps building an acting career. Carrie collaborated with Burnett to write the play "Hollywood Arms," inspired by her mother's memoir, "One More Time." Unfortunately, Carrie didn't live long enough to see her work take to the stage. Tragically, Carrie passed away in 2002 at just 38 years old, after developing pneumonia from complications due to lung cancer. In a 2018 People interview regarding her relationship with Carrie, Burnett said, "I think of her every day. She never leaves me ... I just feel her."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).