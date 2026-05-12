Carol Burnett's Painful Lesson From Her Daughter's Addiction: 'Life Can Change On A Dime'

Carol Burnett has lived a long, whirlwind life. At 93 years old, she's more than earned her reputation as a Broadway and Hollywood legend. Burnett's spunky personality and spot-on timing made her a comedy icon, and "The Carol Burnett Show" is widely regarded as one of the best sketch comedy shows of all time. Whether it's the guests Carol Burnett adored on her show, or her fans, Burnett is adored by many. However, among her epic accomplishments, there are stains of tragedy.

In an interview with People in 2023, Burnett shared some wise words: "Life can change on a dime, so just be grateful today for what you have." Burnett has suffered a great deal of misfortune due to the substance abuse that has plagued her family for multiple generations. The comedian's parents suffered from alcoholism, and while she avoided trouble, Carol Burnett's children were not so lucky.

Burnett's daughter, Erin Hamilton, has struggled deeply with addiction over the years and has attempted rehabilitation treatment several times. After Erin lost custody of her son, Dylan, in 2020, Burnett and her husband petitioned to be appointed his legal guardian. However, Burnett lost the custody battle, and guardianship was instead granted to Jodi Pais Montgomery, who famously served as Britney Spears' conservator. Erin continued to fight for visitation rights in 2024 in order to attend her son's graduation, but was ultimately denied even after claiming to be completely sober.