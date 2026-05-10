The Reason Bonnie Tyler Never Had Kids

Bonnie Tyler always envisioned children in her life, but she has come to terms with knowing it wasn't in the cards for her. The popular '80s star and her longtime husband, British judoka Robert Sullivan, took their time to start their family, but they faced fertility struggles. At first, it seemed like everything was going according to plan. When the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer was 39, she fell pregnant shortly after they started trying. "For the first time, I felt maternal and we stopped all precautions, and it happened straight away," she told the Mirror in 2025.

But a couple of months into her pregnancy, Tyler had a miscarriage. "[It was] bloody awful at the time," she told The Guardian in 2012. Despite the heartbreak, the Wales native decided to focus on her work. "I'm not the type to dwell on things. The following weekend I was in Paris for a TV show, then I just moved on," she said in the Mirror interview. That wasn't the end of their family-planning goals, though. Tyler and Sullivan decided to try again.

They tried for two years, but she never got pregnant again. "We just thought it wasn't meant to be," she told The Guardian. Tyler chose to focus on her marriage and see the silver lining in the experience. "It's weird, but I count myself blessed to have known that I could be pregnant, that I have been pregnant," she told the Mirror. Perhaps things could have worked out differently had she started trying earlier, but she wasn't ready before then. And she has no regrets.