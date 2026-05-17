'60s Icon Doris Day Admitted She Was Entirely Different Off-Camera: 'Not Me'

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Doris Day is forever associated with wholesomeness and a perpetually peppy personality, but the actor made it clear that she wasn't a fan of that characterization. In fact, in her autobiography "Doris Day: Her Own Story," she went as far as calling her public image "make-believe."

In her first interview with A. E. Hotchner, who wrote the 1976 book, Day began by pointing out that her mother had tried to dissuade her from sharing her life's story with the world. "She said, 'Your life just hasn't been that happy that you can do a book. You know the image people have of you, but the truth is — all the terrible things that have happened to you, and all the times you've suffered, well, my goodness, when you think of all the unhappiness you've had — what's there to write about?'" Day recounted (via Internet Archive). It was a bold way to get things started, and Hotchner followed up by asking why she would want to open up about her life if she'd had such a tough ride. Day's response? "I'm tired of being thought as of Miss Goody Two-shoes, that's why. ... I'm not the All-American Virgin Queen, and I'd like to deal with the true, honest story of who I really am," she said.

Day added that she loathed the very word "image" (hinting that that was because for so many years she'd been perceived a certain way), and reiterated that who she was in real life was a far cry from the way she'd been presented for decades. "This image I've got ... It has nothing to do with the life I've had," she declared. Slow clap for the candidness!