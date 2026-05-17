6 Times Melanie Griffith Proved She's Unbothered Without Makeup

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Melanie Griffith, who is essentially Hollywood royalty as the daughter of "The Birds" star Tippi Hedren, is a familiar face in the entertainment industry. She quickly made her mark as a young actor when she started working in the 1970s. She had a bunch of small roles during the decade, before really stealing the show in starring roles, such as in "Working Girl" and "Body Double," in the 1980s.

Along with her on-screen talent, Griffith has become well-known for her natural beauty off-screen and her candid, unbothered personality. Despite working with a makeup artist during her work days and probably getting used to the intense glam, she has often gone without cosmetics entirely during her days off. Whether she's just running an errand in Los Angeles or relaxing with friends and family, Griffith is among the celebs who aren't afraid to go makeup-free, and we can see why.

Griffith's good looks run in the family, so it's no surprise that she's so comfortable showing them off with a bare face. We love to see her unbothered, all-natural moments, and here are a few times she looked great during a makeup-free day.