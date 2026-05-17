6 Times Melanie Griffith Proved She's Unbothered Without Makeup
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Melanie Griffith, who is essentially Hollywood royalty as the daughter of "The Birds" star Tippi Hedren, is a familiar face in the entertainment industry. She quickly made her mark as a young actor when she started working in the 1970s. She had a bunch of small roles during the decade, before really stealing the show in starring roles, such as in "Working Girl" and "Body Double," in the 1980s.
Along with her on-screen talent, Griffith has become well-known for her natural beauty off-screen and her candid, unbothered personality. Despite working with a makeup artist during her work days and probably getting used to the intense glam, she has often gone without cosmetics entirely during her days off. Whether she's just running an errand in Los Angeles or relaxing with friends and family, Griffith is among the celebs who aren't afraid to go makeup-free, and we can see why.
Griffith's good looks run in the family, so it's no surprise that she's so comfortable showing them off with a bare face. We love to see her unbothered, all-natural moments, and here are a few times she looked great during a makeup-free day.
Melanie's effortless beauty shined as she parked her car
During a laid-back outing in Los Angeles in early 2018, Melanie Griffith was photographed parking her car. She had on an all-black outfit that included leggings and a high-neck sweater, with no makeup on her face. Her hair was in a high ponytail, and she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.
Griffith looked fresh-faced and youthful in photos from the day, and she appeared super at ease while being photographed. It's unclear what the outing was for, but she looked gorgeous in her simple ensemble with not a drop of cosmetics.
She proved good looks run in the family
Melanie Griffith proved that her beauty comes from having great genes when she posted a photo on Instagram in 2022 with her then-92-year-old mother, the legendary Tippi Hedren, who is one of the oldest Hollywood stars alive today. In a sweet family snap, Griffith relaxed on a couch with her arms around Hedren.
Griffith didn't appear to be wearing any cosmetics in the photo, yet both she and her mother looked absolutely fantastic as they smiled together. Along with "The Birds," Hedren is known for roles in projects such as "Marnie," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "Roar," the last of which also starred Griffith.
Melanie took a bare-faced selfie to send an important message
In August of 2018, Melanie Griffith shared a photo of herself with no makeup for a very important reason: to warn people about the dangers of skin cancer. She took a mirror selfie with a bandage on her nose and posted it on Instagram, writing, "Bandaged again after having dermabrasion, the final step to fix the now removed basil [sic] cell skin cancer."
Going on, Griffith encouraged anyone who had basal cell skin cancer to get it removed, before warning others to be careful in the sun. She added a note to use sunscreen and told people to go to their dermatologist to get their skin checked.
The longtime actor flaunted her great looks in workout gear
Clearly, Melanie Griffith is a fan of black, as the actor has been photographed out and about in all-black outfits plenty of times. During a relaxed outing in December 2019, when she wore a pair of fashionable leggings and a black top to grab some coffee, her makeup-free face really drew the eye.
She added her signature cat-eye sunglasses as she walked through a parking garage with a coffee in one hand and a bag of what was likely food tucked under her arm. Even in such a normal loungewear outfit, Griffith looked exactly like the movie star she is.
Melanie's tendency to go makeup-free goes way back
Going out without makeup isn't a new thing for the Hollywood veteran, as Melanie Griffith has done this for many years. During a cold day in Los Angeles in December 2010, she was photographed looking fresh-faced and happy without a bit of makeup on.
The actor wore jeans, an off-white turtleneck, and a beige sweater on top, accessorizing with pearl earrings and toting a brown bag. She also had a Vogue magazine tucked in one arm for casual reading. Griffith looked content in photographs of the outing, showing just how comfortable she was being bare-faced.
The movie star showed off her naturally chic style
In May 2026, a 68-year-old Melanie Griffith looked as youthful as ever as she enjoyed the sun on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. The movie star was free of makeup for the day, wearing a sophisticated white shirt, jeans, white lace gloves, and cat-eye sunglasses that pulled the entire look together.
She had a book with her for some reading, bringing along "Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage" by Belle Burden. Griffith proved once again how naturally chic and beautiful she is with the low-effort yet memorable ensemble, especially after she embraced her natural look and dissolved years of filler.